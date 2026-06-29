Nigeria: The Senator Who Watched - 1,095 Days, Zero Bills Passed, and Urhobo's Moment of Truth

Three years. That is 1,095 days in the Senate. 1,095 days to champion the Urhobo cause. 1,095 days to transform the anguished cries for Ethiope State from quiet lamentations in our homes and palaces into a living, breathing bill on the floor of the Nigerian Senate. And what does Delta Central have to show for it from Senator Ede Dafinone? Silence. Invisibility. A deepening, justified sense of betrayal.

Now, with elections gathering on the horizon, he has suddenly found his voice -- not in the Senate chamber where laws are crafted and the destinies of peoples are shaped, but in a newspaper column. Let us be honest about what that article truly is. It is not a plan. It is not leadership. It is not even a serious contribution to the Ethiope State conversation. It is 1,095 days of inaction dressed in the borrowed clothes of strategy -- the work of a man who had every instrument of legislative power at his disposal, chose consistently to watch from the sidelines, and now asks us to applaud him for describing the game he refused to play

Before we go further, justice demands that we acknowledge two men who refused to wait. While Senator Dafinone cultivated his silence in Abuja, Chief Christopher Ominimini and Dr. Wilson Omene -- private citizens with no Senate seats, no legislative budgets, and no government machinery -- picked up the burden of Ethiope State with their own hands. They travelled, organised, submitted petitions, and appeared before committees. Armed with nothing but conviction and love for their people, they kept this flame burning when it could so easily have died. Whatever the limitations of their documentation or stakeholder reach, the record is clear: they acted when the man who was paid and elected to act did not. It is one of the great ironies of our political moment -- and a source of deep national embarrassment -- that two private citizens did more to advance the Ethiope State cause than the senator whose entire mandate was built upon it. The Urhobo Nation owes them a lasting debt of gratitude, and history will not forget their names.

State creation is not an academic seminar. It is not a think-piece. It is a battle -- raw, sustained, and unrelenting -- waged through legislative courage and political will. It demands a senator who can draft a bill, assemble a caucus, negotiate directly with the Presidency, and hold his ground on the Senate floor until the people's demand becomes law. Senator Dafinone has done none of these things. Not once in three years did he sponsor a bill for Ethiope State. Not once did he move a formal motion.

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Not once did he mount the kind of sustained, documented, public pressure on the federal executive that would have forced this matter onto the national agenda.

The comparison with Delta North is not merely instructive. It is humiliating. While Dafinone mastered the art of legislative invisibility, Senator Ned Nwoko was in the arena, fighting for Anioma State with everything he had. He sponsored the bill. He rose on the Senate floor and made the case with passion and precision. He took the fight to the Presidency, maintained the pressure, and refused to be moved. He made Anioma State a national conversation because he understood that a senator who does not fight for his people has no business holding the seat. That is representation. That is accountability. That is the standard against which Senator Dafinone must be measured -- and against which he falls devastatingly short. Anioma has a senator bleeding for its cause in Abuja. Urhobo, the fifth-largest ethnic nation in Nigeria, a people whose oil-soaked land has bankrolled this republic's existence for decades, has a senator writing newspaper columns to explain why he did nothing.

The July 2025 South-South Zonal Public Hearing on Constitutional Amendment in Yenagoa stands as perhaps the most damning monument to this failure. That hall was electric with Urhobo urgency. Kings, mothers, traders, and young people had travelled to be there, voices raised in one unified demand: Ethiope State. It was the kind of moment that defines a senator's legacy -- the moment to stand, to declare, to lead. And Senator Dafinone? He sat in silence. No advocacy. No motion. No fire. It took the hearing chairman to coax a response from him -- and what emerged was not a declaration but a murmur. That is not the voice of a people's representative. That is the voice of a man startled awake and hoping no one noticed he had been asleep.

States are not born from reluctant murmurs extracted under social pressure. They are forged in the furnace of legislative will -- when a senator rises, introduces the bill, commands the floor, and refuses to yield until the matter is settled.

And so we arrive at this article -- this extraordinary document that asks us to forget three years of absence. Released in the shadow of an approaching election, it is not strategy. It is not vision. It is panic dressed in the language of statesmanship -- a calculated, last-minute attempt to rewrite a record of neglect before the electorate renders its verdict. The Urhobo Nation is not naive. We are not a people easily distracted by eloquence when the evidence of failure lies plainly before us. We know the difference between a leader who acts and one who, having refused to act, writes about what others should have done. We deserve far better than that.

9. Ethiope State is far more than just a campaign slogan. It's not something to be brought out during election time and then set aside afterward. It's the rightful heritage of a resilient and proud people. We're not seeking charity from the Nigerian state; we're demanding justice--the same justice that other major ethnic groups in this federation are actively fighting for and achieving. This justice won't be found in a newspaper column. It will come when we elect a senator to Abuja who wakes up every morning with the Urhobo cause as their guiding mission, someone who knows how to create the alliances that turn our aspirations into laws, and who has the grit to keep fighting even when the resistance is at its strongest.

The constitutional review window does not stay open indefinitely. For three full years, it was open. Dafinone was in the Senate. The platform was his. The moment was his. No bill came. No motion was moved. No fire was lit. That is not a strategic miscalculation. That is not a procedural oversight. That is abandonment -- clean, undeniable, and unforgivable. A senator who lets the window close without acting and then emerges to explain why others fell short is not a statesman. He is a bystander drawing a senator's salary.

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The Urhobo Nation faces its moment of reckoning on Saturday, January 16, 2027. We can return to the Senate the man who gave us 1,095 days of silence and now has the audacity to offer us articles. Or we can elect Senator Ovie Omo-Agege-- a man with a proven record off legislative delivery, the seniority to command respect in Abuja, and the spine to fight for Urhobo without manufacturing excuses for his own failures. But the Senate alone will not be enough. The people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency must make their own statement. Chief Christopher Ominimini -- a man who went into the trenches for Ethiope State with no salary, no mandate, and no institutional backing -- is now asking for the opportunity to do it with all three. Send him to the House of Representatives. Let him stand alongside Senator Omo-Agege in Abuja. Omo-Agege in the Senate. Ominimini in the House of Representatives. Two fighters. Two chambers. One mission. One destiny.

12. The season of excuses is over. The season of reckoning has arrived. Delta Central must rise again.

Godwin Anaughe,political & Communications Strategist