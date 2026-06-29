Nigeria: Boko Haram Abducts Students Writing Neco At Borno School

The spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Daso Kenneth, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

Suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have abducted an unspecified number of students at the Government Day Secondary School in Lassa town, Askira Uba LGA of Borno State.

The students were sitting for Biology in the National Examinations Council (NECO) when the insurgents attacked on Monday morning.

The police spokesperson in Borno State, Daso Kenneth, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

Mr Kenneth explained that a combined effort by the police, the military, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) helped save other students.

He, however, said an unknown number of students were abducted.

He added that security personnel were on the trail of the insurgents.

"That's what we know for now," he said. "But the military, police, and civilian JTF are currently in the bush, combing the areas for the possible chances of rescuing the hostages."

NECO spokesperson, Azeez Sani, told PREMIUM TIMES that the examination body was not aware of the development and could not speak about it.

The 2026 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal kicked off on Monday, 15 June and will run through Thursday, 23 July.