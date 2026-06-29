Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Celebrates Sons' Birthdays Amid Ongoing Custody Dispute With Regina Daniels

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the custody dispute is still before an Abuja Family Court.

Ned Nwoko has publicly marked the birthdays of his two sons with Regina Daniels, Munir Neji Nwoko (Moon), who turned six and Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Nwoko (Khalif), who turned

four, drawing renewed attention to an ongoing custody dispute in which Ms Daniels alleges she has been denied access to her children for months.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the custody dispute is still before an Abuja Family Court.

In an earlier ruling, the court granted temporary custody of the children to Mr Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, and ordered that Ms Daniels could only regain access to them after completing supervised drug rehabilitation and undergoing an assessment by the Abuja Social Welfare Department.

The case was adjourned to 4 February 2026 for further hearing.

Birthdays

Mr Nwoko shared a video on his verified Instagram page on Sunday. The video showed him playing with the two boys during a school birthday celebration.

In the caption, he wrote:

"I joined my beloved sons, Moon and Khalifa, in celebrating another beautiful milestone with their school family. As Moon turns 6 and KC turns 4, my heart is filled with gratitude to God for His faithfulness."

He prayed for the boys, asking that they grow "in wisdom, discipline, compassion, and the fear of God," and expressed hope that their lives would be "filled with endless possibilities and remarkable achievements."

The celebration featured two themed cakes decorated with the boys' favourite cartoon characters. Goodie bags were also shared with classmates and other children at the party.

Custody dispute

The celebration comes amid a public custody dispute between Mr Nwoko and Ms Daniels.

In December 2025, Ms Daniels said in a Facebook post that she had not seen her children since mid-November of that year.

She accused Mr Nwoko of dismissing her nannies and pressuring them to make false statements against her. She also alleged that he had filed for sole custody of the boys despite already having them in his care.

"The last time I spoke to my kids was mid-November," she wrote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Mr Nwoko's communications team described the allegations as "misleading and inconsistent with long-established family practices." The statement was posted on his official X account.

The team said Ms Daniels' absence from the children was a matter of personal choice, not compulsion.

Ms Daniels also accused Mr Nwoko of using repeated social media posts featuring the children to attract public attention rather than to reflect parental responsibility.

Earlier marital crisis

As PREMIUM TIMES reported, the dispute became public in October 2025 when Ms Daniels alleged in a viral video that Mr Nwoko had physically assaulted her.

The senator denied the allegation and accused the actress of substance abuse, saying she required rehabilitation.

In January 2026, Ms Daniels shared a negative drug test result from the United Kingdom, which she said contradicted the senator's claims. As reported by PREMIUM TIMEs, Mr Nwoko's team later questioned the validity of the result.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the crisis escalated further when Ms Daniels alleged that their union was never legally formalised.

"We were never married in any court of law, and no documents were signed," she said.

The couple married in 2019. Ms Daniels was Mr Nwoko's sixth wife. Their union attracted public attention due to the roughly 40-year age gap between them.

They have two sons together, Prince Munir, known as Moon, born in 2020, and Prince Khalifa, born in 2022.

As of the time of filing this report, Ms Daniels had not publicly responded to Mr Nwoko's birthday post.