Nigeria: Odumodublvck Makes Unverified Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Blaqbonez - Legal Action Threatened

Once regarded as close collaborators, the two have made the latest exchange the climax of a relationship that has steadily deteriorated over the past two years.

The long-running rivalry between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has escalated significantly after Odumodublvck publicly accused the Chocolate City artiste of sexual abuse. Odumodublvck further alleged that influential figures within the music industry have deliberately concealed these claims.

The accusations, posted on X in late June, represent a sharp departure from the pair's history as former close collaborators.

Odumodublvck claimed that industry stakeholders are protecting Blaqbonez despite what he described as "widespread knowledge" of the allegations. In one post, he wrote: "The only difference between Partey and Blaqbonez is that Partey has not gone to trial. The other man is guilty, but the Nigerian music industry decides to turn it into a rap beef."

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Without presenting evidence, Odumodublvck named several industry figures--including music journalist Motolani Alake, talent executive Bizzle Osikoya, Chocolate City Music, and media personality Kemi Smallz--alleging they were aware of the claims but remained silent. He asserted he was prepared to defend his statements in court, stating, "Make dem sue me if I dey lie."

Blaqbonez Responds

Blaqbonez has firmly rejected the allegations, labelling them false and defamatory. In a statement, the rapper indicated that his legal team would pursue appropriate action rather than engage in further public discourse. He characterised the accusations as part of a sustained campaign of harassment and expressed confidence that legal proceedings would clear his name.

As of the time of this report, no lawsuit regarding these latest claims has been publicly filed, and no criminal charges have been announced.

Context: Previous Allegations

The current controversy has revived public interest in a police petition filed against Blaqbonez in October 2025 by a complainant identified as "Jane Doe." Represented by Bristol & Mortglass C.S., the complainant accused the rapper of cyberstalking, emotional harassment, bullying, blackmail, and invasion of privacy. The petition alleged that Blaqbonez shared non-consensual intimate videos after the rejection of romantic advances.

At the time, Blaqbonez denied all wrongdoing, describing the petition as a calculated effort to damage his reputation amidst industry rivalries. There has been no public confirmation of court rulings or criminal convictions stemming from that petition.

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Escalation of Rivalry

The animosity between the two rappers has deteriorated over the past two years. Once collaborators on tracks such as Tesla Boy, Dollars in the Bank, and Technician, tensions first surfaced publicly in February 2025 when Odumodublvck claimed his 2023 project, Eziokwu, was superior to any other Nigerian rap album.

The rivalry intensified during the 2025 Headies Awards after an incident that fans interpreted as an obscene gesture. Further conflict erupted in June following the release of the Blaqbonez and A-Q collaboration, "Who's Really Rapping," which featured lyrics that listeners interpreted as jabs at Odumodublvck.

Odumodublvck has maintained that the conflict has transcended music, stating, "This is not a rap beef. Na me and you for this world... I am not fighting you. I hate you."