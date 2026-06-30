Tanzania Calls for Adherence to Established Laws in Seeking Justice

Dar es Salaam — THE Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has urged Tanzanians to follow established laws and procedures when seeking and claiming their rights.

The statement was made by the Commission's Spokesperson, who is also the Director of the Department of Public Education, Communication, Research and Documentation, Monica Mnanka while addressing journalists during the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, commonly known as Sabasaba, held in Dar es Salaam.

She said Tanzania has continued to make progress in protecting and promoting human rights through the implementation of national laws, ratified international agreements, and public education initiatives aimed at informing citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

She explained that Tanzania is among the countries that have ratified various international human rights treaties and continues to ensure that these rights are implemented in accordance with the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and existing laws.

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She added that CHRAGG, which was established under the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance Act, is mandated to protect, promote, and preserve human rights, as well as oversee the principles of good governance in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

In carrying out its responsibilities, the Commission has conducted training programmes for various groups, including 87 police officers, 324 journalists from 19 regions of Mainland Tanzania, 60 councillors from Ubungo, Temeke, and Kigamboni municipal councils, as well as more than 8,000 students and 131 teachers from nine colleges.

The spokesperson further said the Commission has continued using various media platforms, including radio, television, and Short Message Services (SMS), to provide human rights education to the public. The initiative aims to promote a culture of respecting human rights from the family level to the national level.

The Commission stated that it will continue working with government institutions and other stakeholders to ensure human rights education reaches more citizens, with the goal of increasing awareness, protecting individual rights, and strengthening peace and stability in the country.