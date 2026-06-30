Gambia: President Barrow Promised to Reduce Fuel Price in July

President Adama Barrow has announced that fuel pump prices will be reduced nationwide beginning July 2026.

The announcement came on Saturday during the inauguration of the Farato National Emergency Treatment Centre and Biomedical Engineering Unit, where the President addressed healthcare development alongside broader economic issues affecting the country.

"The Gambia is in the hands of the Almighty Allah, and I will reduce the price of fuel by the first of July," President Barrow told the gathering.

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He said the decision was made possible with his government's commitment to addressing the plights of Gambians, though he did not specify the amount by which fuel prices would be reduced.

The announcement comes at a time when many Gambians continue to face rising living costs, with transport fares and the prices of goods remaining high. Fuel prices have been cited by commercial transport operators as one of the key reasons for fare increases in recent months.

During his address, President Barrow also responded to political criticism, saying he had confidence that global developments would ultimately benefit The Gambia rather than undermine its economy. He referred to discussions with a political opponent who, according to him, believed rising international oil prices would negatively affect the country, but said subsequent declines in oil prices had strengthened his administration's position.

The President also addressed the electricity situation, stating that power supply has improved following months of intermittent outages experienced in parts of the Greater Banjul Area and the West Coast Region. He urged those who had criticised the government during the period of frequent blackouts to also acknowledge the reported improvements in electricity supply.

Electricity is stable now," President Barrow said. "When there was no electricity, you complained. Now that it is stable, come out also and acknowledge that electricity is back."

"You should accept that I am the president of this country; that is the truth," he said. "When you are sick, you go to my hospital. When you have problems, you go to my police station. The roads you criticize are the same roads you drive on."

The fuel price announcement came during the official commissioning of the National Emergency Treatment Centre and Biomedical Engineering Unit in Farato, a facility jointly funded by the Government of The Gambia and the World Bank.

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The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, earlier stated that the new facility has a capacity of 104 beds, comprising 84 observation beds and 20 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. It also includes isolation facilities, the National Blood Transfusion Service, and specialised public health laboratories aimed at strengthening emergency and specialised healthcare services.

The Health Minister described the project as the first phase of a broader Health City initiative, which is expected to expand into a larger hospital complex with an eventual capacity of about 1,500 beds. The long-term objective is to enhance specialised medical services within the country and reduce the need for overseas referrals.

While the President confirmed that fuel prices would be reduced from 1 July, government authorities are yet to announce the revised pump prices or provide details on the implementation of the measure.

Consumers and transport operators are expected to monitor the announcement closely, particularly to assess whether any reduction in fuel prices will translate into lower transport fares and ease pressure on household living costs.