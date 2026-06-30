Gambia: President Barrow Pardons 105 Inmates

President Adama Barrow has granted a free and unconditional pardon to 105 convicted inmates across The Gambia to mark Yawm al-Ashura, exercising his constitutional prerogative of mercy.

The proclamation was signed on Tuesday at the State House following consultations with the Constitutional Committee established under Section 82 of the 1997 Constitution.

According to the Office of the President, the pardon takes immediate effect and paves the way for the release of the beneficiaries from Mile 2 Central Prison and other detention facilities across the country.

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The beneficiaries comprise 103 men and two women. They include both Gambian nationals and foreign citizens who met the criteria set by the Constitutional Committee.

The Office of the President said President Barrow personally reviewed the circumstances of each beneficiary before approving the pardon.

State House said the committee recommended inmates based on factors including their conduct in custody, the nature of their offences and their suitability for clemency. Officials added that those selected had demonstrated good behaviour, were serving sentences for minor offences or were nearing the completion of their prison terms.

In a statement, the Office of the President said the decision reflects the values of mercy, compassion and forgiveness associated with Yawm al-Ashura.

"Yawm al-Ashura is a time for reflection, charity, and renewed commitment to justice and humanity," the statement said. "By extending pardon to 105 citizens and residents, the President reaffirms that justice in The Gambia must be tempered with compassion and a belief in second chances."

Section 82 of the Constitution empowers the President to grant a pardon to a person convicted of an offence after consulting the Constitutional Committee, which considers factors such as the nature of the offence, conduct in custody, health, age and prospects for rehabilitation before making its recommendations.

The Office of the President urged the beneficiaries to make responsible use of the opportunity.

"The President extends his sincere wishes to all beneficiaries and their families and calls upon them to seize this opportunity to reintegrate fully and productively into their respective communities," the statement said.

President Barrow has exercised the prerogative of mercy on several occasions since taking office, particularly during major religious and national celebrations.