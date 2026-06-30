Nigeria: UK Rejects 1.34m Visa Applications By Nigerians

The United Kingdom rejected at least 1.34 million visa applications submitted by Nigerians between 2005 and the first quarter of 2026, according to official data from the UK Home Office.

Analysis of the Home Office entry clearance visa outcomes dataset showed that 1,344,595 Nigerian applications were refused during the 21-year period, making Nigeria the second-highest nationality globally for UK visa refusals after India.

The figures, obtained from the UK government's immigration statistics covering 2005 to Q1 2026, indicated that Nigeria accounted for 15.2 per cent of the 8.83 million visa refusals recorded worldwide during the period.

Despite the high rejection rate, Nigerians also received 2,723,558 UK visas over the same period, ranking third globally behind India and China.

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The data further revealed that Nigeria remained the largest recipient of UK entry clearance visas in Africa, ahead of South Africa and Egypt.

According to the report, about 4.09 million visa applications were submitted by Nigerians between 2005 and Q1 2026, with 4,068,153 receiving final decisions.

Nigeria's cumulative visa refusal rate stood at 33.1 per cent, more than double the UK's global average refusal rate of 14.8 per cent.

Visitor visas accounted for the majority of rejected applications.

Of the 1.34 million refusals, 1,127,088, representing 83.8 per cent, were visitor visa applications, which recorded an overall refusal rate of 37.1 per cent.

Study visa applications recorded 130,712 refusals, while work visa applications accounted for 41,410 refusals. Family visa applications recorded 12,217 refusals.

The data showed that refusal rates were highest in the mid-2000s. In 2006 alone, the UK rejected 117,968 Nigerian visa applications, representing a refusal rate of 49.6 per cent. In 2005, 111,058 applications were refused at a rate of 44.4 per cent.

However, rejection rates gradually declined over the following years, reaching a low of 21 per cent in 2023 when Nigerian applicants received a record 281,658 visas following a post-pandemic surge in migration.

The trend reversed after the UK government tightened immigration rules.

In April 2024, the UK increased the minimum salary threshold for Skilled Worker visas from £26,200 to £38,700 and restricted dependent visa access for students and care workers.

Following the policy changes, visa application volumes from Nigeria dropped significantly.

According to immigration research firm Intelpoint, work visa applications from Nigerians declined by about 68 per cent in 2024 after the revised salary requirements rendered many previously eligible positions ineligible.

The data showed that 77,706 Nigerian visa applications were refused in 2024 at a rejection rate of 33.5 per cent, while 77,571 applications were rejected in 2025 at a rate of 33.1 per cent.

By the first quarter of 2026, 16,692 applications had already been refused, translating to a rejection rate of 35.4 per cent.

Across Africa, Nigeria recorded the highest number of UK visa refusals.

Out of the 3,027,198 refusals issued to African applicants during the period, Nigeria accounted for 44.4 per cent.

Ghana ranked second with 374,108 refusals, followed by Algeria with 191,903, Egypt with 134,055, Zimbabwe with 102,246, and Morocco with 93,722.

The report also showed that African nationals submitted 11.43 million UK visa applications between 2005 and Q1 2026, representing about 19 per cent of global applications, and received more than three million refusals.

Nigeria alone accounted for 35.7 per cent of all African visa applications and 32.7 per cent of all visas issued to African nationals.

The UK visa system requires citizens of countries such as Nigeria to obtain entry clearance before travel. Under the UK's points-based immigration framework, applicants are required to demonstrate financial capacity, sponsorship where applicable, and genuine intentions to visit, study, work, or join family members.

Visitor visa applications, which account for the largest share of refusals, are often assessed based on applicants' financial records and evidence of strong ties to their home country.

The Home Office has also cited concerns over visa overstays and asylum claims.

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In the year ending September 2025, Nigerians ranked among the top five nationalities seeking asylum in the UK after initially entering the country on valid visas, prompting tighter scrutiny of applications from Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, former Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Ogbole Amedu-Ode, linked the growing demand for foreign visas to Nigeria's economic challenges.

"The urge to travel out of the country is, in itself, primarily a function of the performance of our national economy. The economic doldrums have pushed compatriots into Japa mode.

"The trend may, unfortunately, increase until there's a turnaround in the performance of the national economy," he said.

While describing the number of visa refusals as concerning, the former diplomat noted that visa approvals had also risen significantly during the same period.

"Even then, the simultaneous increase in approvals and rejection is a function of the spike in the number of our compatriots applying to travel to that zone of the world," Amedu-Ode added.