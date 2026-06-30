Nigeria: Xenophobia - South Africa Declares June 30 Normal Working Day Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests

The South African government has declared Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a normal working day despite planned nationwide anti-immigration protests and calls by some civic groups for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the government dismissed speculation about a nationwide shutdown, assuring residents that schools, businesses and public institutions would continue operating normally.

"Tuesday, 30 June 2026 remains a normal working day. Public services, schools and businesses are expected to continue operating as normal," the government stated, urging citizens to rely on verified information from official channels.

The clarification comes amid growing mobilisation by anti-immigration groups, including the March and March Movement and Operation Dudula, which have organised demonstrations over concerns about illegal immigration, unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

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The groups have reportedly designated June 30 as a deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. However, authorities have repeatedly stressed that no such government-sanctioned ultimatum exists.

Government officials warned that any attempts to intimidate residents, disrupt economic activities or incite violence would be met with legal action.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamaloko Kubayi, said economic and social activities across the country would proceed without interruption, while the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the deployment of officers to identified hotspots to maintain public order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also distanced his administration from the June 30 campaign, emphasising that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the state.

"We must not allow South Africans to be duped and to be misled by those who want to foster instability," Ramaphosa said earlier this month.

South Africa has experienced recurring tensions over immigration in recent years, fuelled largely by high unemployment rates, officially above 30 per cent, and perceptions among some citizens that undocumented migrants contribute to crime and competition for jobs and public services.

Operation Dudula and other anti-immigration groups have staged several marches in recent weeks, including demonstrations in Johannesburg, calling for stricter border controls and tougher enforcement against illegal immigration.

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Meanwhile, civil society organisations, including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, have appealed for restraint, warning that inflammatory rhetoric could trigger xenophobic violence. Several African diplomatic missions have also advised their citizens in South Africa to remain vigilant ahead of the planned protests.

Authorities and independent fact-checkers have also debunked viral social media posts claiming that the government endorsed the June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Officials said the fabricated notices, some carrying government insignia and allegedly generated using artificial intelligence, were designed to spread panic and misinformation.

Police said they were monitoring social media platforms for incitement and working with private security firms to protect critical infrastructure and public spaces.

South Africa has witnessed repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence over the past two decades, with foreign-owned businesses often targeted during periods of unrest.

The government reiterated that immigration enforcement would continue through lawful processes and urged residents to go about their daily activities while avoiding areas where protests are expected to take place.