Nigeria: Regina Daniels Absent As Ned Nwoko Throws Lowkey Bash for Their Sons' Birthday

29 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Senator Ned Nwoko is celebrating his sons with actress Regina Daniels on their birthday, June 29th, the mum conspicuously absent.

On his Instagram page, the politician shared photos of the birthday boys and a clip of the low-key bash he threw for them.

In his birthday message, Ned said his heart is filled with gratitude to God for His faithfulness. He prayed that his sons continue to grow in wisdom, discipline, compassion, and the fear of God.

"I joined my beloved sons, Moon and Khalifa, in celebrating another beautiful milestone with their school family.

"As Moon turns 6 and KC turns 4, my heart is filled with gratitude to God for His faithfulness. My prayer is that they continue to grow in wisdom, discipline, compassion, and the fear of God.

"May your lives be filled with endless possibilities and remarkable achievements.

"Happy Birthday, my dear boys. May God continue to bless and keep you always".

Since his separation from Regina, Nwoko has been single-handedly raising those kids.

A few days ago, Ned had shared a video on his Instagram page of his son with Regina Daniels, Munir, called Moon, receiving an award at his school's event. According to him, the award was recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions during the academic year.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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