Nigeria: Tinubu, Trump Meeting Likely, Says Nigeria's Ambassador to Us

Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States, Kayode Are, has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will undertake an official visit to Washington during his tenure, saying ongoing diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United States have created a solid foundation for a possible meeting between President Tinubu and US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on 'Inside Sources' TV show hosted by Laolu Akande on Channels Television, Ambassador Are said relations between both leaders remained cordial despite the absence of a face-to-face meeting.

"With the excellent relations between the two (President Donald Trump and President Bola Tinubu), I'm sure we will be able to get that done one way or the other. Of course, you know the itinerary of presidents determines where they go or where they cannot go," he said.

"Right now, there is a good level of contact and engagement from top to bottom even if you have not seen them together physically. I hope finally that during my tenure, a presidential visit will be possible. It will be the greatest joy to be able to receive my president here."

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According to the ambassador, an official presidential visit would further strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries, deepen political and economic cooperation, and open new opportunities in trade, investment and security collaboration.

Are also reflected on the impact of Nigeria's three-year absence of a substantive ambassador in Washington, describing the period as one that weakened bilateral engagement and affected the operations of the Nigerian Mission in the United States.

"As we speak, I'm still feeling the impact that for three years we didn't have an ambassador (to the United States). In fact, you will find out that even in my mission here, many of the staff who came from home, they've never had an ambassador or worked with an ambassador. So, it's a new learning experience for them. There is a clear impact," he said.

He explained that rebuilding diplomatic relationships and restoring institutional momentum would take time, noting that ambassadors play a crucial role in sustaining high-level political engagement, promoting trade and investment, and advancing their country's interests.

Nigeria had been without a substantive ambassador to Washington since the recall of its envoys in 2023, with career diplomats overseeing the mission until Are's appointment.

The envoy also addressed concerns over visa restrictions affecting Nigerians, saying immigration has become a major policy issue globally as countries increasingly adopt measures aligned with their national interests.

He acknowledged that current US immigration policies have affected many Nigerians seeking to travel for tourism, business, education and family visits.

"Another issue is the current state of affairs with immigration. All over the world, immigration is generating a lot of attention. Different countries have adopted policies which suit their interests. It has happened that the policies which have been adopted here have restricted the ambitions of some Nigerians, both for their leisure or for business. Every day, I receive enquiries from Nigerians about visas," he said.

While admitting that the presence of an ambassador would not automatically resolve visa-related challenges, Are said sustained diplomatic engagement would help Nigeria better navigate evolving US immigration policies.

"The visa issues won't disappear even now that there is an ambassador, but we will create the conditions and engagements with our partners such that those things that are not particularly directed at us, we will learn how to deal with them," he added.

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The ambassador also urged Nigerians travelling to the United States to strictly comply with the conditions of their visas, warning that violations of immigration regulations could damage both individual cases and Nigeria's international reputation.

"One of the things is that if you come on a visa for a visit, you cannot expect to stay here beyond your visit and expect people to condone you because you are a Nigerian. It won't happen," he warned.

Are maintained that responsible conduct by Nigerian travellers, combined with sustained diplomatic engagement and stronger institutional cooperation, would help preserve and deepen the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United States. He expressed confidence that renewed diplomatic momentum and continued high-level contacts between both governments would further strengthen bilateral relations, while reiterating his hope of welcoming President Tinubu to Washington before the end of his tenure as Nigeria's ambassador to the United States.