Nigeria Records 43,000 Snakebite Cases Annually, Says Federal Govt

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 43,000 snakebite cases occur annually in Nigeria, with the highest burden recorded in the North-East, North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones of the country.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Pate said FEC approved the upgrade of the existing Snakebite Treatment Centre in Kaltungo, Gombe State, into the National Snakebite Research and Medical Center, with an expanded mandate for specialist clinical services, research and training.

He described snakebite as a significant but neglected public health challenge that disproportionately affects farmers, herders, hunters, women and children whose daily activities expose them to snake encounters.

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"Over 43,000 snakebites annually occur, and many of those result in death, disability and psychological trauma, with severe socioeconomic impact," Pate said.

According to him, the new centre will provide comprehensive specialised care for snakebite and related envenomation, undertake research on snakebite epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis and treatment, ensure sustainable access to quality anti-snake venom, and establish clinical and medical departments to improve patient care and specialist services.

He added that the centre would also collaborate with international institutions, describing it as the first facility of its kind in Nigeria and the sub-region.

The Council also approved ₦6.9 billion for the procurement of 10 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered blood donation medical screening vans for the National Blood Service Agency to strengthen blood collection and distribution across the country's six geopolitical zones.

FEC further approved ₦62 billion for the procurement of tuberculosis (TB) commodities to support the treatment of one of the world's highest TB burdens and reduce dependence on external funding while laying the foundation for local production of anti-tuberculosis medicines.

In addition, the Council approved ₦25 billion for the procurement of reproductive health and family planning commodities through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to improve maternal health services and expand access to voluntary family planning across the country.