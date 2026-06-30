Nigeria: Kaduna Court Denies El-Rufai Bail As Ex-Governor Remains in ICPC Custody

A Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, refused the bail application filed by former Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, ruling that the request lacked merit.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Diruis Khobo held that the former governor failed to provide sufficient grounds and credible materials that would justify the court's exercise of discretion in his favour.

El-Rufai is currently facing trial on a nine-count charge brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), bordering on alleged abuse of office and related offences.

The former governor was not physically present in court when the ruling on his bail application was delivered.

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In his decision, Justice Khobo said the applicant did not present reliable evidence or convincing documentation capable of supporting the grant of bail.

The judge further held that the application failed to establish any exceptional circumstances that would warrant admitting the defendant to bail pending the conclusion of the trial.

However, the court directed the ICPC to allow El-Rufai unrestricted access to his medical team or any medical facility of his choice within Nigeria whenever medical attention is required while he remains in custody.

Justice Khobo subsequently ordered that the former governor remain in the custody of the anti-graft agency and adjourned the matter to July 7 and 8, for continuation of hearing.

El-Rufai was first arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court on March 18, 2026, alongside the Managing Director of TMDK Terminal Limited, Amadu Sule, in suit number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26.

The ICPC initially filed a 10-count charge against the defendants, accusing them of offences including abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage, among others.

The commission later amended the charge following the withdrawal of one of the defendants, Ahmadu Sule, from the case.

As a result of the amendment, Sule was removed from the proceedings, leaving El-Rufai as the sole defendant facing a reduced nine-count charge before the court.