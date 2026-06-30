Nigeria: Navy Rescues Several Victims of Building Collapse in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy on Monday again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and support to civil authorities by rescuing several victims trapped following a building collapse at Alakija, Lagos State.

Photographs sent of rescued victims showed more than 10 victims, including children, receiving treatment at a Navy hospital.

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, made this known in a statement.

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He said, "Following a distress call about the incident, personnel of the Nigerian Navy swiftly mobilised to the scene and joined other emergency responders in the search and rescue operation.

"Through their prompt response, professionalism, and dedication, several victims were successfully rescued from the debris and evacuated for urgent medical attention.

"The rescued victims were immediately transported to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, Lagos, where they received emergency medical treatment and ongoing care from the hospital's medical personnel.

"The Nigerian Navy remains committed to ensuring that those affected receive the necessary medical support.

"The Chief of the Naval Staff commends the courage and professionalism displayed by the rescue team and the medical personnel of the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo.

"He also appreciates the cooperation of other emergency response agencies and members of the public whose collective efforts contributed to the successful rescue operation.

"The Nigerian Navy extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those affected by the unfortunate incident and wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery.

"The Service reassures Nigerians of its continued readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and aid to civil authorities whenever called upon in line with its constitutional responsibilities."