Nigeria: Troops Rescue 10 NECO Candidates Abducted By ISWAP in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 10 of the 11 National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists during an attack on Lassa Community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the attack occurred at about 9 a.m. while students of the Technical Secondary School were writing their NECO examinations.

According to the statement, the Theatre Command immediately launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation by deploying ground troops, strike aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms from the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI.

The troops tracked the fleeing terrorists to the Daggu area, where they engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

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"The troops, guided by aerial surveillance, successfully rescued 10 abducted victims unharmed. The rescued candidates and teachers are currently receiving appropriate care and support," the statement said.

The military said efforts are continuing to rescue the remaining abducted victim and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

During the operation, troops reportedly outmanoeuvred the terrorists, inflicted casualties on them and recovered seven motorcycles used during the attack, significantly disrupting their escape.

The operation, however, claimed the lives of one soldier of Operation HADIN KAI and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

"Their courage, selflessness and unwavering commitment exemplify the collective resolve of security forces and local volunteers who continue to risk their lives daily to protect innocent citizens and restore peace across the North-East," the statement added.

Operation HADIN KAI said troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, have intensified operations across the affected area while reinforcing security around vulnerable communities and schools to prevent similar attacks.

The military described the incident as another indication of the desperation of terrorist groups facing sustained pressure from ongoing counterterrorism operations, noting that the insurgents have increasingly resorted to attacking soft civilian targets.

It reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and sustaining efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-East.

The military also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, provide timely and credible intelligence to security agencies and disregard unverified reports and misinformation relating to the incident while operations continue.