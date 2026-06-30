Nigeria: Borno Kidnap - Parents Urge Govt to Step Up Security As NANS Laments Attack

....Army rescues some abducted students, intensifies operations

Stakeholders in Nigeria's education sector have condemned the abduction of students and the killing of a teacher during an attack on an examination centre in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, has drawn calls for improved security in schools, even as the Nigerian Army announced the rescue of some of the abducted students.

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Reacting to the attack, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, described the development as disturbing and called on the government to strengthen security around schools and examination centres.

According to him, targeting students writing examinations is an attempt to frustrate their educational aspirations.

"It is worrisome, to say the least. It is also very unfortunate. Making students writing examinations targets of such dastardly attacks is aimed at frustrating them and their parents. The government must step up its game.

"We have consistently called for adequate security in all schools. What we need are armed security personnel, not just one elderly gateman opening and closing the school gate," he said.

Ogunbanjo also renewed calls for the establishment of state police, arguing that it would help address Nigeria's growing security challenges.

"I strongly believe the issue of state police should be accelerated. The National Assembly has passed the bill, leaving the state Houses of Assembly to do the same. We should not be distracted by arguments that state police will be abused for elections.

"What we face today is a serious security challenge. Schools and examination centres must be adequately protected. Government should deploy all necessary resources to tackle the monster threatening our education system," he added.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expressed concern over the incident.

The association's National Public Relations Officer, Obidah David, described the abduction as another painful reminder of the worsening insecurity confronting students across the country.

"It is shocking to hear about today's incident. Only a few weeks ago, we were in Oyo State over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area. We engaged the state government and police authorities, and now we have another case. Around the same period, students and teachers were also abducted in Borno State.

"It is pathetic that highways are unsafe and schools are no longer safe. One can only imagine the trauma those students are going through. We are deeply concerned as student leaders," he said.

David lamented that students are now being kidnapped while writing examinations, describing the trend as a threat to the nation's future.

"Imagine students writing examinations that could define their future being dragged into the bush by kidnappers. If students continue to be abducted regularly, what future are we building for this country?

"Within the next two days, we will be in Borno State to engage the state government and security agencies on the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army announced that troops of Operation HADIN KAI had rescued 10 of the abducted students and teachers.

In a statement issued by Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, troops, supported by the Air Component, intercepted the terrorists around Daggu after engaging them in a firefight.

According to the statement, the operation led to the rescue of 10 victims, who were unharmed and are currently receiving care, while efforts continue to rescue the remaining captive.

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The military also said troops overpowered the fleeing terrorists, inflicted casualties on them and recovered seven motorcycles used during the attack, disrupting their escape.

The operation, however, recorded casualties on the side of the security forces.

"Regrettably, one gallant soldier of Operation HADIN KAI and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme sacrifice during the intense exchange of fire with the terrorists," the statement said.

The military said troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, had intensified operations across the area and reinforced security around vulnerable communities and schools to prevent a recurrence.

It added that the attack reflected the desperation of terrorist groups under sustained military pressure, stressing that such attacks on soft targets would not weaken ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace in the North-East.