Nigeria: Cubana Chief Priest Reflects On Childhood Dream of Becoming Catholic Priest

"I really wanted to become a Catholic priest, but many are called, but few are chosen," he wrote.

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has warmed hearts online after sharing a throwback photograph from his days as a junior seminarian.

The celebrity barman took to his Instagram page @cubana_chiefpriest to post an old image, accompanied by a reflective caption that revealed his early aspiration to join the Catholic priesthood.

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The photograph shows five schoolboys with a man who appears to be a priest standing in the middle of them.

Cubana Chief Priest attended Bonus Pastor Catholic Seminary in Osina, Imo State.

According to him, he was reflecting on his mother's heartfelt wish for him to become a Catholic priest, while paying tribute to his mother's influence and the faith that shaped his early years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the entrepreneur, who has built a reputation in nightlife and hospitality, used the moment to reflect on his spiritual roots.

"I really wanted to become a Catholic priest, but many are called, but few are chosen," he wrote.

He hinted that his heart's desire was to reconnect more deeply with his Catholic faith amid his high-profile lifestyle.

NAN also reports that the throwback sparked nostalgic reactions from fans and followers, many of whom expressed surprise at his seminary background while appreciating his openness about family, faith and personal journey.

Cubana Chief Priest, often in the spotlight for his flamboyant persona and business ventures, has continued to show different layers of his personality, blending entertainment with occasional glimpses into his formative years and values.