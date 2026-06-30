Nigeria: Police Detain 36 Over Alleged Child Labour, Street Hawking in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has taken 36 persons into custody over alleged involvement in child labour, street hawking and related forms of child exploitation.

The individuals, aged between six and 44 years, include 29 rescued children and young persons, as well as seven adults undergoing investigation following their handover by the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were identified as Anyingo Glory, Nwafor Godwin, Chukwudi Ofoke, Chinenye Anyingo, Okwudili Ifeoma, Moses Anyingo and one other person arrested in Nnewi.

According to Ikenga, the suspects are alleged to have been involved in the exploitation of the rescued children and were transferred to the police for comprehensive profiling, identification and investigation.

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"The exercise is aimed at establishing their identities, determining the circumstances surrounding their involvement, and ensuring the possible reunification of the victims with their families and respective states of origin where necessary," he said.

He explained that the exercise is being conducted in collaboration with relevant government agencies and child protection stakeholders as part of efforts to combat child labour, street hawking, human trafficking and other forms of child exploitation in the state.

Ikenga reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons from abuse and exploitation, noting that child labour and street hawking expose children to trafficking, abuse, neglect and other criminal activities.

He assured that anyone found culpable would be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The police spokesperson also urged parents, guardians and members of the public to refrain from engaging children in hazardous labour or exposing them to the dangers associated with street hawking.

He encouraged residents to report cases of child abuse, trafficking, exploitation or neglect to the nearest police station.

Ikenga added that the command would continue to work with the Ministry of Women Affairs and other relevant stakeholders to safeguard the rights of children, ensure justice for victims and strengthen measures against child exploitation across Anambra State.