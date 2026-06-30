Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in RMAFC, NPC Commissioners Ahead of FEC Meeting

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in two commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and six federal commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The inauguration took place at the Council Chamber of the State House shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President.

The newly inaugurated RMAFC commissioners are Hajiya Amina Ibrahim Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Mukhtar, representing Kaduna State.

Before her appointment, Gamawa served as Deputy Director of Administration (Presidential Liaison) at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where she coordinated administrative activities and served as a liaison between the party and the Presidency.

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President Tinubu also administered the oath of office to six federal commissioners of the National Population Commission. They are Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu'azu (Zamfara), Isaka Alada Yahaya (Kwara), Sadiq Isah Radda (Katsina), Suleiman Umar (Jigawa) and Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto).

The appointments follow the President's earlier request to the Senate for confirmation of nominees to key federal agencies, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), National Population Commission (NPC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Among those who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Esther Walson-Jack, ministers, and senior presidential aides.

Following the inauguration, the Federal Executive Council commenced its meeting, during which ministers were expected to present memoranda on priority government policies and programmes for deliberation and approval.