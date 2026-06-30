Nigeria: We're Fulfilling Our Promise to Uplift Living Standards of Nigerians - Tinubu

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu Monday, inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and expanded roads from the Karu Interchange to the Customs Clinic Junction, including other vital adjoining roads.

This is coming exactly one week after he inaugurated the satellite town water network in the same Karu district.

According to him, the road projects and other infrastructural development are a clear testament to his promise to resolve urban congestion and uplift the living standards of Nigerians.

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Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the president explained that by expanding and rehabilitating the roads, his administration is not just laying asphalt but injecting life back into the nation's local economy.

He noted that when he assumed office in 2023, his administration "recognized that true development must reach where the people actually live, work and commute.

"Indeed, this project stands as a clear testament to our promise to resolve urban congestion and uplift the living standards of our people. It is a direct product of our Renewed Hope Agenda in action".

Tinubu observed that for years, the Karu corridor, which serves as a critical gateway between the FCT and neighbouring states, grappled with severe traffic congestion that drained the productivity and energy of residents.

He, however, noted that the newly constructed and rehabilitated roads have dramatically cut down "daily travel times, eliminates frustrating gridlocks, and ensures that businesses in this densely populated area can thrive under the right conditions.

"A premium road network must also prioritize the safety of its users both day and night. To ensure maximum security along this corridor, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has installed modern solar-powered streetlights along the entire road network, illuminating dark stretches, drastically reducing nighttime crime, and improving visibility for motorists," he added.

The president attributed the rapid physical transformation across Abuja to "the dogged, relentless and focused supervision" of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, noting the aggressive implementation of his administration's urban renewal master plan is visible for all to see.

His words: "I sincerely commend the minister and his team. By prioritizing high-density, strategic satellite nodes like Karu alongside the city center, the FCT Administration is validating our governance philosophy: that the wealth of this territory must yield practical, everyday comfort for all socio-economic classes.

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"I also commend the contractor Abdul-Val Nigeria Limited for quality work and timely delivery. They have demonstrated that Nigerian firms can match international benchmarks for quality, structural integrity, and project management."

Tinubu charged traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders, and the entire Karu residents to protect the roads from vandalism, indiscriminate roadside dumping that clogs drainage systems, and ensure the roads serve as a secure foundation for their "commerce, safety and long-term community pride".

Earlier, FCT Minister said the support given to the administration of the FCT by the president is unprecedented and a demonstration of his commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of the people.

Wike noted that residents of the territory and environs are overwhelmed with the developmental strides in the FCT and assured them that the momentum will be sustained.

The minister commended the steadfastness and commitment of the contractor that handled the infrastructure project in Karu and environs, particularly in aligning with the agenda of the Federal Government to transform the state of infrastructure across the country.

Presenting the project overview, the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) FCT, Hon. Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, said improving the state of infrastructure in the satellite towns and area councils as well as uplifting the lives and livelihoods of the residents is critical to the development of the FCT.

According to him, the project, which comprises the installation of solar-powered street lights, construction of drainages and walkways, will significantly improve economic and social activities in Karu town which is the most populated satellite town in the FCT.