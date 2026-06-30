Nigeria: Govt, SSANU Sign Agreement On Renegotiation

The Federal Government and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday signed an agreement on the 2009 renegotiation.

The agreement marked the end of the face-off between the government and SSANU.

This is as the national president of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, has called on the federal government to begin implementation of the agreement with alacrity.

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Speaking after the agreement was sealed, Ibrahim described it as a historic milestone for SSANU.

He said: "Today, 29th June, 2026, marks a historic and significant milestone in the struggle of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), as the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement was successfully signed and sealed at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

"The agreement was signed on behalf of SSANU by the national president, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, FNIPR, while Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, CFR, signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"This development brings to a formal close an important phase of engagement, patience, sacrifice, dialogue, and strategic struggle by the union. It is not just a ceremonial achievement, but the product of years of consistent advocacy, responsible unionism, disciplined leadership, and the collective resilience of SSANU members across the country.

"The successful signing of the renegotiated agreement represents a major step forward in the union's demand for improved conditions of service, fair remuneration, salary review, CONTA adjustment, and proper recognition of the contributions of senior non-teaching staff to the stability, development, and effective functioning of Nigerian universities."

Continuing, Comrade Ibrahim said: "While this is a moment of joy and appreciation, it is also a moment of renewed responsibility. The struggle now moves from negotiation to full implementation.

"SSANU must therefore remain vigilant, united, and disciplined to ensure that the contents of the agreement are faithfully implemented without unnecessary delay, discrimination, or exclusion.

"As SSANU celebrates this milestone, all members are encouraged to remain calm, informed, and united. The signing of the agreement is a victory for dialogue, perseverance, and organized labour. However, the true victory will be seen in its full and timely implementation."