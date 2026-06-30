Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Completes IMF Program As Debt Risk Falls

Ivory Coast completed its economic program with the International Monetary Fund and was reclassified as being at low risk of debt distress, becoming the only sub-Saharan African country with that status.

The IMF Executive Board completed the sixth and final review of the country's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements, as well as the fifth review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The approvals make about $832.8 million available for immediate disbursement.

The program, approved in May 2023 for SDR2.6 billion, helped Ivory Coast reduce fiscal and external imbalances, restore macroeconomic stability and improve debt sustainability. The government met all quantitative performance targets for end-December 2025 and all structural indicators required for the final review.

Ivory Coast reduced its budget deficit to 3% of GDP in 2025, in line with the WAEMU ceiling. Public debt also declined as a share of GDP for the first time in more than 10 years. The IMF and World Bank debt sustainability analysis then moved the country from moderate to low risk of debt distress.

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The IMF expects growth of 6% in 2026, compared with 6.5% in 2025, as weaker external demand weighs on activity. Inflation is expected to rise to 3.3% from near zero in 2025 because of food and energy pressures. The government plans to ease the deficit target to 3.8% of GDP in 2026 before returning to the WAEMU 3% ceiling by 2028.

Key Takeaways

Ivory Coast's new debt-risk classification is a major signal to investors and lenders. A low-risk rating means the country is seen as better able to manage its debt without breaching sustainability thresholds, even under stress. That can support market confidence, reduce borrowing pressure and strengthen the government's case for long-term investment. The result reflects fiscal consolidation, better revenue mobilisation and active debt management. It also gives Ivory Coast a stronger platform for its 2026-2030 development plan and its goal of reaching upper-middle-income status. But the outlook still carries risks. Growth is expected to slow in 2026, while inflation is set to rise because of food and energy costs. The decision to allow a temporary deficit increase to 3.8% of GDP gives the government room to respond to shocks, but it also means fiscal discipline must resume quickly. The real test is whether Ivory Coast can maintain growth, keep debt on a downward path and use its improved IMF standing to attract productive investment.