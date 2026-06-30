Morocco Send Netherlands Packing As Germans Also Crash Out

Morocco reached the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in Monterrey.

It was an unforgettable edition of Monday night football at the Fifa World Cup with two of the favourites falling prey to shock penalty shootout exits.

The last 32 stage is well underway now, with four sides already having booked their places in the round of 16.

Morocco became the first African side to progress, with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands.

Cody Gakpo put the Dutch in front with 20 minutes of normal time to play, but a last minute equaliser from Issa Diop forced extra time; and ultimately the fate of both nations would be decided from the spot.

The Atlas Lions will face Canada in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

Earlier on, Brazil overcame Japan 2-1 courtesy of a Gabriel Martinelli stoppage time winner. The Samurai Blue took the lead on the half hour mark through Kaishu Sano before Casimiro levelled matters shortly after half-time.

In Boston, Paraguay caused the biggest upset of the night -- hanging on for penalties despite keeping just 24 percent of the ball in their 1-1 draw with Germany.

Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah were all unsuccessful from the spot, resulting in the Germans facing early elimination for the third successive World Cup.

Brazil will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the next round while Paraguay will take on the winners of France against Sweden.

Pictured above: Ismael Saibari

Source: @fifaworldcup