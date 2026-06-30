Morocco reached the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in Monterrey.

Morocco's striker Saibari scored the last penalty kick to win the match for his team.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions produced a disciplined performance against the Dutch before holding their nerve in the shootout to secure a famous victory.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero, making the decisive save after the Netherlands had already missed two penalties.

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Midfielder Ismael Saibari then converted the winning kick to send the African side into the next round.

The victory extended Morocco's growing reputation as a formidable tournament side following their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite controlling much of the encounter and limiting the Dutch to a few opportunities, Morocco fell behind late in normal time when Cody Gakpo scored, putting the Netherlands on the verge of qualification.

However, Morocco responded dramatically. Bilal El Khannouss Talbi delivered a cross from the left flank, and defender Issa Diop, who had joined the attack in search of an equaliser, headed home to force extra time.

Neither side found a winner in the additional 30 minutes, setting up a penalty shootout, which Morocco won to advance.

The result ended the Netherlands' hopes and added another penalty heartbreak to their World Cup history. The Dutch have now lost four World Cup shootouts, the joint-highest total alongside Spain.

Elsewhere, Paraguay stunned Germany by winning on penalties after another closely contested encounter.

Julio Enciso scored Paraguay's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match as the South Americans claimed one of the tournament's biggest upsets.

Germany, four-time world champions, have now failed to win a World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014. Tuesday's defeat also marked their first-ever loss in a World Cup penalty shootout.

Morocco will now carry Africa's hopes into the Round of 16 as one of the tournament's surprise packages.