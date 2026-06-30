South Africa: Thousands Fled South Africa As Today's 'Leave or Else' Deadline Arrives

Protesters have said they want all immigrants out of the country because they are getting all the jobs (file photo).

More than 8,000 foreign nationals were processed for repatriation at Beitbridge in under two weeks, government figures show.

NATJOINTS head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili says police are ready and will not tolerate violence at today's marches.

Thousands of foreign nationals have already left South Africa, ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by anti-immigration groups for undocumented migrants to go.

Government figures show deportations rose 46% over two financial years, from just under 58,000 in 2024/25 to 109,344 by the end of March. More than 8,000 people were processed for repatriation through the Beitbridge border post in under two weeks, according to figures reported by France 24.

The departures follow weeks of threats and violence linked to anti-immigration protests. CNN reported that a Malawian gardener in Johannesburg, Kaunga Nyirenda, was told by two men in early June to leave the country or "leave in a coffin" by 30 June.

Mass protests are planned for Tuesday in Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Emalahleni.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili says police are ready for the marches.

"To those who intend to break the law tomorrow, our message is simple: do not test the resolve of the State. To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional rights will be protected," Mosikili said.

The briefing comes after months of rising tension, including xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in several parts of the country.