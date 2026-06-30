Zimbabwe: Zim Repatriates Over 3 600 Citizens As Govt Responds to South Africa Crisis

The government says more than 3 600 citizens displaced by anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa have returned home with authorities stepping up efforts to support those still stranded amid ongoing security checks and border processing delays.

In a statement, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Zhemu Soda said approximately 3 624 Zimbabweans had been successfully repatriated by 26 June 2026 as government agencies intensified operations to facilitate their safe return.

An inter-ministerial team has been deployed to Beitbridge Border Post where officials are working around the clock to process returnees and provide immediate assistance.

"Government wishes to give an update on the ongoing repatriation of our compatriots affected by the current disturbances in South Africa. As of the 26th of June 2026, approximately 3 624 of our nationals had been successfully repatriated and received back in the country," the minister said.

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He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had directed government departments to ensure every Zimbabwean wishing to return home does so safely and with dignity.

"His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has directed resources towards ensuring the safe and dignified return of every Zimbabwean who wishes to come back home," Soda said.

The government acknowledged frustrations over delays experienced by some returnees but said these were largely due to mandatory security screening procedures being carried out by South African authorities.

According to the minister, South Africa is conducting background checks on individuals before authorising their departure meaning Zimbabwean officials cannot intervene until the process is completed.

"We must address the delays that some of our returnees have experienced. Current delays in the processing of returnees are a result of profiling requirements by the South African authorities.

"Until this process is complete, our citizens remain under South African jurisdiction. We understand the frustration and anxiety this causes, but we assure you that the Government of Zimbabwe is making every effort to navigate these bottlenecks," he said.

To ease the burden on returning citizens, the government has introduced duty concessions similar to those previously granted to holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Under the special dispensation, returnees will be allowed to import one motor vehicle duty-free, although value-added tax (VAT) will still apply under flexible valuation arrangements.

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The concession also extends to personal household goods and commercial equipment used in businesses provided the items were acquired before 31 December 2022.

Government said the exemption does not cover newly purchased goods and will be subject to verification to prevent abuse.

The government also sought to reassure families concerned about the education of children returning from South Africa.

Soda said President Mnangagwa had instructed schools across the country to enrol returning pupils without discrimination.

"All schools across Zimbabwe have been instructed to make every effort to absorb children of returnees who need access to education facilities within their catchment areas. No child shall be turned away," he said.

He described the directive as part of broader efforts to help families rebuild their lives following their displacement.

The statement comes as growing anti-immigrant protests in parts of South Africa have prompted many Zimbabweans to return home amid fears of violence and uncertainty over their future.

Government says it will continue working with South African authorities to expedite the repatriation process while providing humanitarian assistance and reintegration support to returning citizens.