South Africa: Police Warn Break the Law and You Will Be Arrested

Protesters have said they want all immigrants out of the country because they are getting all the jobs (file photo).

Police have deployed officers across South Africa ahead of anti-illegal immigration protests expected in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria and other cities.

Since March, police have opened 103 cases linked to anti-foreigner incidents and arrested 195 people for crimes including violence, intimidation and public disorder.

Police have warned that they will act swiftly against anyone who breaks the law during Tuesday's nationwide protests against undocumented foreign nationals.

Law enforcement agencies say they are fully prepared for the demonstrations and have increased security in several provinces where protests are expected.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in marches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Emalahleni and other parts of the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Authorities say they will protect the constitutional right to peaceful protest but will not tolerate violence, intimidation, looting or attacks on people and property.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said police are ready for any situation.

"To those who intend to break the law tomorrow, our message is simple: do not test the resolve of the state," she said.

"To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional rights will be protected."

The warning comes after weeks of growing tension over illegal immigration and calls by several organisations for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Police said they are determined to prevent a repeat of the violence and xenophobic attacks seen in some communities in recent months.

Mosikili confirmed that four major security operations have been activated across the country to monitor protests and respond quickly if violence breaks out.

She also revealed that police arrested four people after a Congolese family was allegedly attacked at their home in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

"We can confirm that four people have been arrested in connection with this incident," she said.

Police statistics show that anti-foreigner incidents have increased in recent months.

Since 1 March, police have registered 103 cases linked to anti-foreigner activity across South Africa.

A total of 195 people have been arrested.

The Free State recorded the highest number of arrests with 153 suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 39 cases and 11 arrests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Eastern Cape recorded 12 cases and nine arrests.

The Western Cape recorded 15 cases and 14 arrests.

Gauteng recorded four cases and five arrests, while Mpumalanga recorded three cases and three arrests.

Mosikili said the figures show why police are taking the planned demonstrations seriously.

She also responded to criticism over reports that the government could spend about R600-million on security operations.

She said the money is not only for Tuesday's protests.

Instead, it forms part of the South African Police Service's broader national operational budget, covering deployments, fuel, overtime, equipment, transport and emergency resources needed to maintain public order.

Police have urged South Africans to remain calm and allow law enforcement officers to deal with immigration issues through the law.

Authorities warned that anyone found assaulting people, damaging property, looting businesses or intimidating communities will face arrest and prosecution.