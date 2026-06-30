Africa: CPJ, Partners Condemn Targeting of Journalists Covering South Africa's Anti-Migrant Protests

The Committee to Protect Journalists has joined seven other media freedom organizations in condemning attacks on foreign nationals and the targeting of journalists covering anti-migrant protests in South Africa.

In a joint statement, issued ahead of the June 30 deadline set by the anti-migrant group March and March, the organizations called on its leaders to end unlawful action, stop threatening journalists, and reject conduct that could expose journalists to intimidation or violence. They also urged political parties supporting the campaign to distance themselves from threats against journalists and rhetoric that incites hostility or violence against foreign nationals.

The coalition called on authorities to protect foreign nationals and journalists, ensure journalists can work safely and without interference, and hold those responsible for threats, assaults and incitement to violence to account.

It said March and March had used social media to identify journalists and encourage supporters to do the same in a blatant attempt to intimidate and silence independent reporting.

Read the full statement here.