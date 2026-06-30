Liberia to Host International Mining, Energy Conference in October

MONROVIA, June 30, 2026 - Liberia will host its first Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC 2026) on October 28-29, bringing together government officials, investors, mining companies, energy developers, and industry experts to discuss investment opportunities in the country's extractive and energy sectors.

The conference, jointly organized by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Chamber of Mines, and AME Trade Ltd, will be held at the Farmington Hotel in Monrovia under the theme, "Powering Prosperity: Sustainable Mining and Energy as Catalysts for Liberia's Economic Transformation."

Organizers said the conference comes as Liberia pursues reforms in its mining and energy sectors, with expectations that ongoing projects and planned investments could attract more than US$3 billion in new investment.

According to the organizers, Liberia's economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2025, driven partly by developments in mining, including reforms to the country's mining laws and expansion of iron ore production.

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The conference will also highlight opportunities in critical minerals following the completion of geological studies in 2025, which identified deposits of lithium, cobalt, manganese, neodymium, and uranium in various parts of the country.

Organizers said discussions will include the planned transnational rail and port corridor linking Guinea's Nimba region to the Port of Buchanan, with Phase One construction expected to begin in 2026.

The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs during peak construction while strengthening Liberia's position as a regional transport and logistics hub.

The conference will also focus on Liberia's energy sector, where the government has set a target of increasing renewable energy's share of the national electricity generation mix to at least 75 percent.

Key projects expected to be highlighted include the rehabilitated 88-megawatt Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, the European Union-funded Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (LEEAP), a planned utility-scale solar independent power producer program, and the development potential of the Saint Paul River.

The two-day conference will begin with discussions on mining investment, including Liberia's new mining code, iron ore expansion, critical minerals, gold mining, artisanal mining, and financing opportunities.

The second day will focus on energy and infrastructure, with sessions on electricity generation, regional power integration through the Côte d'Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea (CLSG) Interconnector, energy supply for mining operations, local content, and investment opportunities.

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An exhibition running alongside the conference will showcase mining companies, energy developers, equipment suppliers, financial institutions, professional service providers, and technology firms operating in the sector.

Organizers said the event is intended to provide investors and industry stakeholders with direct engagement opportunities with senior officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Investment Commission, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, and other institutions responsible for shaping Liberia's mining and energy policies.