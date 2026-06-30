Liberia: LDEA Under Fire for Home Raid, Filming Naked Female Occupant As Public Questions Silence Over U.S.$19 Million Cocaine Case

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is facing criticism following the circulation of a video showing officers allegedly breaking into a residence during a drug operation and filming a female occupant who was completely naked inside her room.

The footage has generated widespread outrage, with citizens, activists, and political commentators questioning the conduct of officers entrusted with enforcing the country's drug laws.

The controversy comes at a time when the agency is already facing intense public scrutiny over what many describe as the slow pace of investigations into the seizure of nearly US$19.2 million worth of cocaine intercepted earlier this month at the Roberts International Airport.

The incident has intensified criticism that the LDEA appears to be directing significant resources toward aggressive operations against ordinary citizens while the country's largest recent cocaine seizure remains unresolved.

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Critics argue that although officers demonstrated force in executing the residential raid, investigators have yet to announce a single arrest or charge any suspect believed to be responsible for importing the massive cocaine shipment. The contrast, they say, has raised uncomfortable questions about the agency's priorities and commitment to pursuing major drug trafficking networks.

Many Liberians have drawn a direct link between the controversial raid and the ongoing investigation into the cocaine seizure, arguing that law enforcement appears more determined to pursue what they describe as "smaller fishes" than confronting those suspected of operating sophisticated drug trafficking syndicates.

The absence of arrests in the high-profile airport case has fuelled public frustration, with many questioning why ordinary communities continue to experience aggressive enforcement while those allegedly connected to large-scale narcotics operations remain unidentified or uncharged weeks after the seizure.

Several Liberians have described the footage as deeply disturbing, insisting that the LDEA was established to combat illegal narcotics, not to expose citizens to humiliation. They argued that the apparent filming of the woman represented a serious breach of professional ethics and called for immediate disciplinary measures against any officer found responsible for violating operational procedures.

Liberians have further argued that while drug enforcement agencies must aggressively confront narcotics trafficking, such efforts should never come at the expense of basic human rights.

They maintained that operations must be guided by legal warrants, judicial oversight, and respect for personal dignity. According to those voices, any departure from these standards risks undermining public confidence in institutions responsible for enforcing the law.

Several Liberians who reacted to the incident described the footage as both shocking and unacceptable, arguing that citizens should never become victims of humiliation in the name of law enforcement. They maintained that the authority granted to security officers carries an obligation to protect lives and uphold constitutional rights rather than intimidate or embarrass vulnerable individuals.

Others argued that the controversy has damaged public confidence in the LDEA at a time when the institution is expected to lead the country's fight against organized drug trafficking. According to those voices, professionalism and respect for human dignity should remain central to every operation regardless of the allegations being investigated.

Community members also questioned why law enforcement appears capable of executing swift and forceful operations against ordinary neighbourhoods while the investigation into the massive cocaine seizure has yet to produce arrests of those believed to be behind the shipment. They argued that such contrasts reinforce public perceptions that enforcement efforts disproportionately target the powerless.

Emmanuel Fayiah, a resident of ELWA, called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to ensure that accountability extends beyond institutional leadership to include officers directly involved in alleged misconduct. They maintained that restoring public confidence will require transparent investigations and visible disciplinary action where wrongdoing is established. "Liberians are still waiting to hear who imported almost US$19 million worth of cocaine. That investigation deserves the same urgency shown during neighbourhood raids. The fight against drugs should never become a fight against the dignity of our own citizens."

Prince Kerkulah, a resident of Paynesville, warned that failure to adequately address the controversy could further erode trust between communities and security institutions, emphasizing that effective drug enforcement depends heavily on public cooperation and confidence in the fairness of law enforcement agencies.

"We want drug traffickers arrested, but we do not want innocent people humiliated. The law must protect every Liberian regardless of the accusations," he said. "If officers can record a woman in such a vulnerable condition, then serious questions must be asked about professionalism and respect for human rights."

Dillon Voices Qualms Over 'Delay in the Investigation'

Meanwhile, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has expressed frustration over the prolonged silence surrounding the investigation into Liberia's largest recent cocaine seizure.

In a statement released Monday, Senator Dillon questioned why investigators have yet to identify, arrest, or formally charge those responsible for the nearly US$19.2 million cocaine shipment intercepted at Roberts International Airport earlier this month.

Describing the situation as "troubling and vexing," Senator Dillon argued that the continued absence of official updates has become increasingly difficult for the public to understand.

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He noted that despite repeated assurances from authorities that a comprehensive investigation was underway, weeks have passed without the announcement of any suspects being formally prosecuted, fuelling widespread public concern over the credibility of the investigation.

The senator further warned that prolonged silence from the Joint Security risks eroding public confidence in the government's commitment to dismantling major drug trafficking networks.

According to Senator Dillon, transparency and timely communication are essential in maintaining public trust, particularly in investigations involving narcotics with such significant financial and national security implications.

"The prolonged and deafening public silence by the Joint Security investigating the over US$19 million cocaine case is becoming even more troubling and vexing," Senator Dillon said. "The Joint Security must come forth this week. No fear; no favor."

When contacted regarding the circulating video, LDEA spokesperson Olando Demey confirmed that the agency has opened an investigation into the footage.

Responding to questions, Demey said, "We are currently investigating that video." Asked whether that was the agency's only response at this stage, he replied, "Yes, until after our investigation, then we will come out with our official statement."