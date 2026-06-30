Nigeria: Security Operatives Foil Another Attempted Attack On Nipss

Security operatives have reportedly foiled an attempted intrusion into the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. yesterday when security personnel on duty detected suspicious movement around the institute.

Sources said security operatives responded promptly and secured the area, causing the suspected criminals to flee into nearby bushes.

No casualties were recorded, and normal activities at the institute were not disrupted.

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Attempts to reach the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, and his "Operation Enduring Peace" counterpart, Captain Polycarp Oteh, for official comments were unsuccessful.

The NIPSS media officials were not also reached as of the time of filing this report.

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after the federal government directed an immediate review and strengthening of security measures around NIPSS and other critical national institutions following a previous security incident at the institute.

During a visit to the institution, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the directive aligns with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to enhancing security around strategic national assets and preventing future security breaches.

According to the Vice President, measures under consideration include enhanced surveillance systems, strengthened perimeter security, improved access control, and increased deployment of security personnel.

Shettima also stated that those found responsible for previous incidents at the institution would be identified and brought to justice.