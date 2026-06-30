Nigeria: Kwara APC Stakeholders Seek Tinubu's Intervention in Party Crisis

A group of serving Senators, serving members of the House of Representatives, and governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kwara State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in what they described as a deepening crisis threatening the party's future in the state.

In a joint resolution issued on Monday, through one of the aspirants, Sen Saliu Mustapha, the party stakeholders expressed unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu. They pledged their full support for his re-election bid in 2027, while commending his administration for what they described as unprecedented economic stability and the solid foundation laid through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The stakeholders, however, warned that, despite progress at the national level, the APC in Kwara State faced internal challenges that could undermine its electoral fortunes if left unresolved.

According to the resolution, the political coalition that gave birth to the "Otoge" movement, which ended decades of political dominance in the state, has allegedly been weakened under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's administration.

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The group accused the governor of failing to provide inclusive leadership, alleging that many party leaders, loyalists and stakeholders who contributed to the party's electoral success had been sidelined from both government and party affairs.

They further claimed that the situation had resulted in a weakened party structure, a loss of public confidence, and growing fears that candidates associated with the governor could face voter rejection in the 2027 general elections.

"The APC's base in Kwara State has been eroded, the opposition is becoming resurgent, and there is widespread apprehension that the electorate will reject any candidate associated with the governor," the resolution stated.

The stakeholders also alleged that Governor AbdulRazaq had lost the moral and political authority to determine the party's future direction in the state.

To address the situation, they urged President Tinubu to undertake a comprehensive review of the APC crisis in Kwara, including the outcome of party primaries, which they claimed were announced without elections.

They also called on the President and the party leadership to facilitate the emergence of a consensus governorship candidate through a transparent process that would consider competence, statewide acceptability and the ability to unite party members.

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According to the resolution, such a candidate would be better positioned to rebuild confidence within the party and work harmoniously with all stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group further demanded that the outcomes of the National Assembly and State Assembly primary elections be reviewed to ensure that candidates reflect the state's political realities while preserving legislative experience and institutional stability.

Despite their grievances, the stakeholders pledged to support whoever emerges through what they described as a fair and inclusive process, promising to deploy their political structures, resources and influence to secure victory for all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

They concluded by expressing confidence in President Tinubu's commitment to justice, fairness, and democratic principles. They urged him to act swiftly to prevent what they described as the imminent collapse of the APC in Kwara State.