Nigeria: Federal Govt Seeks Greater Investment in Resilient Water, Sanitation Systems

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to integrating climate resilience into Nigeria's WASH sector, describing resilient WASH systems as essential to achieving the country's adaptation goals, public health, food security, and sustainable development.

The minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, stated this yesterday in his keynote address at the Annual National Climate Change and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Conference in Abuja.

The conference, themed "Wa" er, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Systems at the Frontline of Climate Change: Aligning NDC 3.0 with National Adaptation Priorities," b" brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, academics and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening climate-resilient WASH services.

Utsev said the conference underscores the growing recognition that WASH services are no longer just essential social services but critical pillars of climate adaptation and resilience.

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He noted that recommendations from the 2025 conference had focused on strengthening policy coordination, designing climate-resilient infrastructure, expanding access to climate finance and deepening partnerships across sectors and levels of government.

He said the climate crisis is fundamentally a water crisis, with floods, droughts, changing rainfall patterns and declining water quality already affecting access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services across Nigeria.

Without water security, there can be no climate resilience. Without sanitation, there can be no public health resilience. Without resilient WASH systems, adaptation efforts remain incomplete," the minister said.

He explained that Nigeria's dated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) provides an opportunity to place WASH at the centre of national climate adaptation planning.

Utsev said the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is implementing reforms, investments and partnerships to ensure communities have access to safe, reliable, inclusive and climate-resilient water and sanitation services.

He outlined key priorities, including strengthening climate-resilient water infrastructure capable of withstanding extreme weather events; improving integrated water resources management; expanding climate-smart sanitation solutions; enhancing early warning systems and hydrological monitoring; increasing climate finance for WASH adaptation projects; and promoting community participation, gender inclusion, and local ownership.

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The minister also stressed the need to review progress made since the 2025 communiqué and to accelerate the implementation of agreed action plans through collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change, state governments, river basin development authorities, development partners, and civil society organisations.

He urged participants to use the conference to develop practical recommendations that would strengthen Nigeria's resilience agenda through improved WASH systems.