Liberia: Gls-Menzies Appeals for Due Process

MONROVIA — The debate sparked the Legislature over whether GLS-Menzies should continue operating Liberia's sole international air cargo terminal has entered a new phase, with the concessionaire formally urging lawmakers to allow the ongoing US$19.2 million cocaine investigation to run its course before taking any action affecting its 25-year concession.

The appeal comes days after members of the House of Representatives endorsed a resolution calling for the suspension of the company's concession following the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA), a move championed by Senators Abraham Darius Dillon and Saah Joseph.

In a formal communication, signed by the company's general manager Kenneth Bainomugisha and addressed to the leadership of the House of Representatives, GLS-Menzies reiterates its full cooperation with the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force while cautioning against drawing conclusions before investigators complete their work.

The company's intervention shifts the national debate beyond the cocaine seizure itself to a broader constitutional and legal question: Can a concession agreement ratified into law be suspended before investigators establish wrongdoing by the concessionaire itself?

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"GLS-Menzies respectfully asks that conclusions not be drawn, and that no adverse action be taken against its operations or concession, before that process has run its course," the company wrote, expressing confidence that an impartial review of the evidence would establish the relevant facts.

Unlike ordinary commercial contracts, concession agreements ratified by the National Legislature carry the force of law and typically contain detailed provisions governing default, breach, termination and dispute resolution. That legal status has prompted growing discussion within legal and business circles over whether allegations arising from an ongoing criminal investigation are sufficient, on their own, to justify suspending a concession before liability has been determined.

To date, the Ministry of Justice has identified several individuals as persons of interest in the cocaine investigation but has repeatedly emphasized that such designation does not constitute a finding of guilt. Government officials have likewise stressed that the investigation remains active and that due process will determine where criminal responsibility ultimately lies.

Notably, the Government has not announced criminal charges against GLS-Menzies as a corporate entity nor publicly concluded that the company breached its concession agreement.

It is that distinction upon which GLS appears to base its appeal.

The company argues that any decision affecting its concession should await the outcome of the investigation and be grounded in "verified evidence and due process," warning that decisions taken prematurely could undermine confidence in Liberia's regulatory institutions, contractual framework and investment environment.

The letter also broadens the discussion beyond the company's own interests.

GLS-Menzies notes that Roberts International Airport depends on uninterrupted cargo handling services to support Liberia's trade, import supply chains and broader economic activity, arguing that disruption would affect not only the concessionaire but businesses, importers and consumers who rely on the airport's cargo operations.

The company further points to its nearly decade-long presence at Roberts International Airport, stating that it has operated under a 25-year concession since 2017, invested substantially in Liberia's cargo infrastructure, achieved International Air Transport Association Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification, and secured European Union and United Kingdom Regulated Agent (RA3) status -- certifications it says place Liberia among internationally compliant aviation jurisdictions.

GLS also emphasizes that it has cooperated fully with investigators by providing access to CCTV footage, shipping documentation and other materials requested under subpoena by the 13th Judicial Circuit Court for Margibi County.

The company's latest position reflects a notable shift in emphasis. Rather than primarily defending its operational conduct, GLS frames the issue as one of due process and the rule of law.

"GLS-Menzies seeks neither special treatment nor immunity from scrutiny," the letter states. "It asks only that any decision affecting its concession be based on evidence, due process and the rule of law."

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That argument arrives as the cocaine investigation itself appears to be evolving.

Recent statements from the Ministry of Justice and the Witness Protection Agency indicate that investigators are increasingly focused on identifying and dismantling what officials describe as a broader criminal network, while encouraging witnesses and cooperating individuals to assist the investigation under the protection of Liberian law.

Whether the Legislature's resolution ultimately results in any formal action against the concession remains uncertain. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that the debate has expanded well beyond the seizure of one shipment of cocaine.

It now raises larger questions about how Liberia balances the imperative of combating transnational organized crime with its constitutional commitment to due process, the sanctity of ratified concession agreements, and the confidence of investors operating under the country's legal framework.