Liberia: UMU Gets New President

The United Methodist University (UMU) has entered a new era of leadership with the appointment of Rev. Dr. David M. Togbah as its new President, following a six-month nationwide search launched after the death of former President Rev. Dr. Emmanuel F. Bailey.

The unanimous decision by the University's Board of Directors closes an important chapter in the institution's history while opening another, as UMU seeks to consolidate recent academic gains, strengthen institutional governance, and position itself to meet the growing demands of higher education in Liberia.

Rev. Dr. Togbah's appointment, approved during the Board's meeting on June 29, 2026, follows months of stakeholder consultations, candidate evaluations, interviews, and deliberations aimed at identifying a leader capable of sustaining the university's upward trajectory.

According to a Board resolution signed by Resident Bishop of the Liberia Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church and Board Chairman, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., the appointment was based on the recommendation of the Presidential Search Committee, which identified Rev. Dr. Togbah as the strongest candidate among the finalists.

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"After six months of rigorous search, stakeholder consultations, candidate evaluations, interviews, and deliberations, the Presidential Search Committee successfully completed its assignment and submitted a shortlist of three highly qualified candidates, from which Rev. Dr. David M. Togbah emerged as the most preferred candidate," the resolution stated.

The appointment becomes effective upon the signing of his employment contract and his formal assumption of office in accordance with the University's statutes and bylaws.

A formal induction ceremony is expected within the next month.

Rev. Dr. Togbah assumes office at a critical period not only for UMU but also for Liberia's higher education sector.

Universities across the country are increasingly confronted with demands to improve academic quality, expand research, embrace digital learning technologies, strengthen financial sustainability, and produce graduates equipped for an economy shaped by rapid technological change.

For UMU, those challenges are compounded by the task of preserving the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Bailey, whose administration earned widespread recognition for strengthening the University's academic profile and institutional credibility.

The Board's emphasis on a comprehensive national search suggests a deliberate effort to ensure continuity while identifying a leader capable of guiding the institution through its next phase of development.

Rather than making a quick internal appointment following Dr. Bailey's passing, the University opted for an open and competitive recruitment process--a move that reflects growing expectations for transparency and meritocracy within Liberia's higher education institutions.

Providing insight into the recruitment process, Mr. Thomas Romeo Quioh, Co-Chairman of the Presidential Search Committee and former Dean of UMU's College of Agriculture, explained that the committee established clear criteria before beginning its work.

"We knew exactly what we were looking for," Quioh said. "We wanted someone who understands higher education, appreciates the University's challenges, possesses a clear vision, and can provide transformational leadership."

According to Quioh, the presidency was publicly advertised, attracting seven qualified applicants.

Following several months of interviews and assessments, the committee narrowed the field to three finalists before forwarding their recommendations to the Board.

"Our responsibility was to identify qualified candidates," he explained. "The final selection rested entirely with the Board of Directors. It was not influenced by the Bishop or any individual."

That clarification appears intended to reinforce public confidence in the integrity of the selection process at a time when governance within higher education institutions is increasingly scrutinized.

Quioh emphasized that the committee deliberately evaluated candidates beyond their academic qualifications.

Instead, members sought an individual capable of navigating the increasingly complex responsibilities of modern university leadership.

Among the key competencies considered were fundraising capacity, institutional management, strategic planning, consensus building, and commitment to the University's Christian identity.

"We wanted someone who could build on the remarkable legacy left by Dr. Emmanuel Bailey and move the University to another level," Quioh noted.

He disclosed that although preference was naturally given to Methodist candidates because of the University's religious affiliation, the recruitment process remained open to applicants from other Christian denominations.

Leadership transitions are particularly significant within universities because institutional progress often depends on long-term strategic planning rather than short political cycles.

A university president influences nearly every aspect of institutional life--from academic standards and faculty development to financial management, student welfare, infrastructure expansion, international partnerships, and research priorities.

Rev. Dr. Togbah's previous service in senior administrative roles at UMU may prove advantageous during the transition.

Unlike an external appointee, he assumes office with institutional knowledge, familiarity with the University's governance structure, and an understanding of both its strengths and persistent challenges.

According to Quioh, that experience weighed heavily in the committee's assessment.

"He has previously served the University in senior administration and understands the institution very well. We believe he has what it takes to strengthen academic excellence, promote institutional cohesion, and advance the University's mission."

Founded by the United Methodist Church, United Methodist University has evolved into one of Liberia's most respected private institutions of higher learning.

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Over the years, it has produced thousands of graduates serving across government ministries, schools, hospitals, businesses, civil society organizations, churches, and international institutions.

The university's influence extends beyond classroom instruction.

Like many faith-based universities across Africa, UMU has sought to combine academic excellence with ethical leadership, emphasizing integrity, public service, and character formation alongside professional competence.

More broadly, his presidency will be measured by the University's ability to expand academic opportunities, deepen research, attract partnerships, strengthen financial sustainability, and continue producing graduates capable of contributing to Liberia's development.

As Liberia places increasing emphasis on education as a cornerstone of national transformation, the leadership of institutions like United Methodist University assumes heightened importance. The appointment of Rev. Dr. David M. Togbah therefore represents more than a routine administrative change--it marks the beginning of a new chapter for a university whose graduates continue to shape the country's public institutions, private sector, and civic life.

Whether his administration ultimately succeeds will depend not only on preserving UMU's legacy of academic excellence but also on positioning the institution to respond to the evolving educational and developmental needs of Liberia in the years ahead.