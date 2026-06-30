Liberia: Youth & Sports Ministry Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Drug Abuse

PAYNESVILLE — The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug and substance abuse among young people, calling for stronger collaboration among government institutions, communities, families, and development partners to prevent addiction and expand rehabilitation services.

The commitment was reiterated during activities marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day), held Friday in Logan Town, Bushrod Island, under the global theme, "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention."

The event, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), brought together officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, community-based organizations, local leaders, development partners, and more than 200 vulnerable young people from Logan Town and surrounding communities.

Representing Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah, the Ministry's Director General for Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Sando James, described drug abuse as one of the most serious challenges confronting Liberia's youth.

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He said reversing the trend requires coordinated efforts involving government agencies, communities, religious institutions, families, development partners, and young people themselves.

James commended the Government of Liberia, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and international partners for their ongoing efforts to combat illegal drugs but noted that the country's drug crisis remains significant.

"The future of Liberia depends on healthy, educated, and empowered young people," he said, warning that drug addiction and crime threaten national development and social stability.

Citing the Ministry's 2021 National Drug Assessment conducted with support from UNFPA and UNICEF, James said drug abuse hotspots were identified in all 15 counties, with at least 3,023 young people recorded as users of drugs and other harmful substances.

He stressed that the findings underscore the need to move beyond awareness campaigns by investing in long-term prevention, rehabilitation, and recovery programs.

James called for increased investment in school- and community-based prevention initiatives, expanded mental health services, vocational and technical education, entrepreneurship opportunities, sports and recreational activities, and rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

He also encouraged young Liberians to reject drugs and pursue education and skills training while urging the public to support individuals recovering from addiction rather than stigmatizing them.

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Delivering the guest lecture, registered nurse Veronica Fancial, representing the Liberia Albino Society, said substance abuse continues to devastate individuals, families, and communities by contributing to financial hardship, broken homes, depression, anxiety, and other physical and mental health problems.

She also linked increasing drug abuse to rising crime, insecurity, reduced investment, and displacement of families seeking safer communities.

Also speaking, the Ministry's Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) Program Coordinator, Gifty Pewu, encouraged young people battling addiction to enroll in the Ministry's free rehabilitation program.

She explained that participants begin outpatient treatment at the Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center in Congo Town before, depending on their progress, being referred to the inpatient rehabilitation facility in Johnsonville for detoxification and intensive recovery.

Upon completing rehabilitation, beneficiaries are enrolled at the Youth Agriculture Training Center (YATC), where they receive agricultural and vocational training designed to promote self-employment, economic independence, and successful reintegration into society.

The Ministry reaffirmed that tackling drug abuse remains one of its top priorities and pledged to strengthen partnerships aimed at preventing substance abuse, expanding rehabilitation services, and empowering young Liberians to contribute positively to national development.