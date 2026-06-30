Liberia: Aiist University College Hails Margibi University At 4th Commencement - Calls for Collaboration

Monrovia — The Acting President of AIIST University College, K. Ishmeal V. Konneh, delivered a message of congratulations and partnership during the 4th Commencement Convocation of Margibi University, highlighting the growing collaboration between Liberia's higher education institutions.

Speaking before graduates, faculty, and distinguished guests, the Acting President K. Ishmeal V. Konneh extended greetings on behalf of the Board, Administration, Faculty, Staff, and Students of AIIST University College.

"On behalf of AIIST University College, I extend sincere congratulations to Margibi University on this memorable occasion of your 4th Commencement Convocation," the Acting President said.

AIIST: Young institution with focus on IT:

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AIIST University College, a newly established and accredited institution in Central Monrovia, has a strong focus on Information Technology alongside other academic disciplines.

"Although we are still young as an institution, we are committed to providing quality, relevant, and accessible higher education that contributes to Liberia's national development," the Acting President noted.

Praise for Margibi University's leadership:

The remarks recognized the role of established universities in advancing higher education in Liberia. "We recognize the important role that established institutions such as Margibi University continue to play in strengthening higher education in our country."

Special commendation was given to Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, President of Margibi University, "whose leadership has been instrumental in the growth of this great institution."

The Acting President added, "We look forward to learning from the wealth of experience of Dr. Joseph T. Isaac and from Margibi University as a whole. I am also pleased to see a few of my respected colleagues serving here, and I hope that through collaboration and shared experiences, our institution can continue to grow and improve."

Charge to the graduates:

Addressing the graduating class directly, the Acting President offered congratulations and a call to service:

"Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone. As you leave these halls, remember that your education is not merely a personal achievement but a responsibility to serve your communities and our nation with integrity, competence, and compassion."

The ceremony was attended by Madam Sara Beysow-Nyanti, who served as Commencement Speaker, Dr. Augustine Konneh, Chairman of the Board, fellow presidents of universities and colleges, faculty, parents, and honored guests.

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The message from AIIST University College underscores a spirit of unity among Liberia's academic institutions, with newer colleges seeking to learn from established universities while jointly advancing quality education, innovation, and national development.