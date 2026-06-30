Liberia: NLP Leader Calls for Independent Probe Into U.S.$19.2 Million Drug Case

MONROVIA — New Liberia Party (NLP) Standard Bearer Dr. Joshua Tom Turner has called on the Government of Liberia to conduct what he described as a comprehensive, transparent, and independent investigation into the reported US$19.2 million drug case.

In an open letter addressed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Government of Liberia, and the Liberian people, Dr. Turner said the reported drug case has drawn both national and international attention and called on authorities to demonstrate their commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

He urged the government to ensure that all individuals linked to the case, regardless of their political affiliation or social status, are investigated and prosecuted if evidence establishes wrongdoing.

"The Liberian people deserve to know the full facts surrounding this matter, and all individuals involved, whether directly or indirectly, must be investigated and brought before the law without fear, favor, political influence, or compromise," Turner said.

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The NLP leader warned that any attempt to conceal information or shield individuals from accountability could further undermine public confidence in state institutions and weaken the country's justice system.

According to him, the fight against narcotics trafficking and organized crime must be conducted impartially, emphasizing that "justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done."

Turner said drug trafficking poses significant threats to Liberia's social and economic development, citing its impact on youth addiction, violent crime, school dropouts, and family breakdowns.

He also argued that narcotics trafficking strengthens organized criminal networks involved in corruption, money laundering, and other transnational crimes.

The NLP Standard Bearer further warned that unresolved allegations involving large-scale drug trafficking could damage Liberia's international reputation, erode public trust in government institutions, and discourage foreign investment.

He urged the government to take decisive action to ensure accountability and preserve confidence in the country's justice system.