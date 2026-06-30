Liberia: NPA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Fishing

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) has intensified security patrols and accelerated rehabilitation works across Liberia's ports as part of efforts to modernize port infrastructure, ease congestion at APM Terminals, and improve the country's maritime operations.

Speaking during a media tour of the Freeport of Monrovia, NPA Executive Director for Communications and Public Relations Pewee Baysah said security boats have been deployed to patrol port waters to prevent illegal fishing and protect critical navigation infrastructure.

According to Baysah, the patrols are intended to stop unauthorized fishing activities and prevent vandalism of navigation aids and other port facilities.

"You see the boats over here. The management's security boats will be used to patrol the whole waters here just for security reasons," he said.

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He warned residents in surrounding communities against casting fishing nets within the port area, noting that some individuals have previously damaged or removed parts of navigation equipment.

"We've reached out to the community and told them that if anybody is caught engaging in those activities, they will face the full weight of the law. There is no reason why we should be trying to build while others are destroying," Baysah said.

He added that violators would be prosecuted, urging fishermen to use other designated fishing areas outside the port.

Baysah also disclosed that rehabilitation of key piers at the Freeport is already underway, with construction activities ongoing while vessels continue to dock at the facility.

He said restoring the piers will increase operational capacity and help reduce congestion at APM Terminals by allowing more ships to berth and discharge cargo directly at the port.

"It is important that we have these piers functional so they can help decongest APM Terminals and ship anchorage, enabling vessels to bring goods and containers needed by the Liberian people," he said.

Baysah said the rehabilitation forms part of Managing Director Sekou Dukuly's vision to transform the National Port Authority into a more modern and efficient institution.

"You've seen the development taking place here. By the time this entire process is completed, NPA will be an institution of a new day," he said.

He noted that recent improvements include the installation of an automated gate system, construction of perimeter fencing, and rehabilitation of the BMC and LMP piers.

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According to him, the authority is also undertaking major infrastructure projects at its other ports in Buchanan, Greenville, and Harper.

Baysah disclosed that groundbreaking for a new headquarters at the Port of Buchanan is expected in the near future, while extensive renovation works have already transformed facilities at the Port of Greenville in Sinoe County.

He said improvement works are also planned for the Port of Harper in Maryland County to enhance its competitiveness and attract shipping traffic currently destined for San Pedro in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire.

"The management is working to ensure we regain that traffic and improve the capacity of our ports," Baysah said.

He emphasized that the ongoing investments are intended to strengthen Liberia's port system, improve operational efficiency, enhance security, and position the country's ports as a key gateway for trade and economic growth.