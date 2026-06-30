Liberia: Businessman Defends Nagbe Town Land Claim

Liberian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Gods Willing Business Incorporated, Odoshall Karnue, has defended his claim to a disputed parcel of land in Nagbe Town while calling for tougher penalties against individuals involved in multiple land sales.

Karnue appeared before the House of Representatives on Monday to address issues surrounding the disputed property.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Capitol Building, Karnue said the matter is already before the courts and should be resolved through the judicial process.

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He said he honored the Legislature's invitation out of respect for the House's authority, emphasizing that his appearance should not be interpreted as an attempt to interfere with the ongoing legal proceedings.

According to Karnue, he remains confident that the judiciary will determine the rightful ownership of the disputed land.

The businessman also expressed concern over what he described as the growing number of land disputes across Liberia, attributing many of the conflicts to the practice of selling the same parcel of land to multiple buyers.

He argued that the failure to prosecute those responsible for fraudulent land transactions has contributed to persistent disputes, discouraged investment, and subjected individuals and businesses to financial losses and lengthy court battles.

Karnue called on the Government of Liberia to strengthen enforcement of land laws and impose stiffer penalties on individuals found guilty of multiple land sales and other fraudulent property transactions.

He said restoring confidence in Liberia's land sector will require stronger legal protection for legitimate property owners and decisive action against land fraud.

Land disputes remain a longstanding challenge in Liberia, prompting repeated calls for reforms to improve land administration, strengthen property rights, and reduce ownership disputes.