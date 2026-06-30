Nigeria: Ex-Governor of Nigeria's Delta State Emmanuel Uduaghan Not Dead

30 June 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

Ex-governor of Nigeria's Delta state Emmanuel Uduaghan not dead

IN SHORT: Social media posts falsely claim former Delta state governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has died. But his media aide says he is alive and receiving medical treatment, while the Delta state government also dismissed the rumour.

Posts circulating on social media in late June 2026 claim that former Delta state governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has died.

Uduaghan was governor of Delta state in southern Nigeria from 2007 to 2015.

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One post reads: "Breaking News: Former Delta State Governor His Excellency Emmanuel Uduaghan is dead."

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances at the end of this report.)

But is Uduaghan dead? We checked.

Death hoax

Africa Check found no credible report confirming Uduaghan's death. News of the death of a former state governor would almost certainly be widely reported by credible media outlets.

Uduaghan's media aide, Henry Unini, dismissed the claim, confirming that the former governor is alive. He said Uduaghan had been unwell and was receiving medical treatment.

The Delta state government also refuted the rumour on 25 June. In a statement, government spokesperson Ossai Success said Uduaghan's daughter, Orode Uduaghan, had confirmed that her father was alive.

There is no evidence Emmanuel Uduaghan has died. False death claims can cause distress to the person, their family, friends and supporters, while also undermining public trust in information shared online.

Other instances of the false claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

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