Nigeria: Education Central to National Development - Alausa

NSUKKA — The Federal Government has reaffirmed that education remains central to Nigeria's national development, reiterating its commitment to strengthening teacher education through comprehensive reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, stated this on Friday during the 34th Combined Convocation and Endowment Ceremony of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Eha-Amufu, Enugu State, for the award of Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and Degree Certificates.

Represented by the Director of Colleges of Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Uchenna Cecilia Uba, the Minister also applauded the leadership of the College's outgoing Provost, Prof. Pauline Ngozi Ikwuegbu, for what he described as remarkable achievements in infrastructure development and academic advancement.

"I am overwhelmed by the level of infrastructural facilities provided by Prof. Pauline Ikwuegbu and her management team. While policy provides direction, effective institutional leadership translates policy into measurable results. The infrastructure here is outstanding and reflects significant progress in academic advancement and institutional development," he said.

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Dr. Alausa said the Federal Government had continued to strengthen teacher education through strategic policies, particularly the Dual Mandate Policy Programme, which now empowers Federal Colleges of Education to award both NCE and Bachelor's Degrees in Education, alongside targeted capacity-building programmes aimed at improving teaching standards nationwide.

He also commended the institution's Governing Council led by Ambassador Prince Melu-Bari Akekue, staff, students, alumni and development partners for sustaining the growth and stability of the College.

The Minister urged the graduating students to uphold the ethics and integrity of the teaching profession and remain worthy ambassadors of the institution.

Similarly, the Enugu State Government commended the leadership of the College for its sustained contributions to teacher education and human capital development.

Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Education Innovation and Director of Experiential Learning, Enugu Smart Green Schools, Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, described the convocation as both a celebration of academic achievement and recognition of the enduring legacy of an institution that has remained a beacon of teacher education in Nigeria.

According to him, FCE Eha-Amufu occupies a significant place in the educational history of Enugu State and the country, having consistently distinguished itself in producing quality professional teachers.

"Through its commitment to excellence, the College has contributed immensely to building generations of educators who continue to shape minds and transform communities," he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Governing Council, Ambassador Prince Melu-Bari Akekue, described the convocation as a celebration of academic excellence, institutional progress and collective achievements recorded through the contributions of staff, students, alumni, stakeholders and development partners.

He said the Governing Council played strategic roles in implementing the Federal Government's Dual Mandate Policy, strengthening institutional governance through the transparent appointment of substantive principal officers and deepening partnerships with critical stakeholders.

Akekue expressed optimism that the full implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy would further position the College for greater growth and national relevance.

Earlier, the Provost, Prof. Pauline Ngozi Ikwuegbu, disclosed that 1,569 graduates successfully completed the College's NCE, Degree and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programmes and were found worthy in character and learning.

She noted that the ceremony marked her final convocation after eight years as Provost and charged the graduands to distinguish themselves positively in society.

"My charge to you is simple: Be the difference," she said. Reflecting on her tenure, Prof. Ikwuegbu said her administration was driven by the vision of the Three Rs--Rejuvenation, Reconstruction and Repositioning--which, according to her, transformed the institution through massive construction, renovation and rehabilitation of academic and administrative buildings, staff and student welfare improvements, strategic recruitment, human capital development and institutional capacity building.

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She, however, identified insecurity, inadequate funding and land encroachment arising from the absence of perimeter fencing as major challenges confronting the institution, and appealed to the Federal Government and private sector stakeholders to sustain investments in Colleges of Education.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the commissioning of projects executed by the outgoing Provost, including the School of Languages Complex, Agricultural Education Complex, Early Grade Resource Reading Centre, and the School of Adult, Non-Formal and Special Needs Education Complex.