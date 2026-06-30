Nigeria: Dickson - NDC Has Access to INEC Portal, Says Multi-Party Democracy Must Not Die

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, has announced that the party has been granted access to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal to upload the names of its qualified candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Dickson made the disclosure on Monday in a statement posted on his X platform, while also revealing that the party had filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution against a recent court ruling affecting its status.

According to him, the appeal and accompanying application have been served on the INEC Chairman and the commission, urging them to act in accordance with the law.

He maintained that the NDC remains a duly registered political party that has participated in all electoral processes so far and has already concluded its nomination exercises across the country.

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"The Nigeria Democratic Congress has come to stay and remains a duly registered party in Nigeria. Nomination processes have already been concluded and, in the eyes of the law, candidates have already emerged from the party for all offices across the country in primaries observed, monitored and recorded by INEC," he said.

Dickson disclosed that only the administrative process of submitting candidates' names remained, adding that the party had already been granted access to the INEC portal.

"My name and that of the presidential candidate have been uploaded to the INEC portal, while that of the vice-presidential candidate will be uploaded tomorrow upon completion of the deposition. The process is also ongoing for other candidates," he stated.

He noted that, in line with the INEC timetable, the party has until July 11 to upload the names of its National Assembly candidates and until July 17 for governorship and State House of Assembly candidates.

"There is enough time for all candidates' names to be submitted to INEC, and there is no reason for anyone to panic," he added.

Dickson thanked all aspirants who participated in the party's primaries, acknowledging that although the exercises were not perfect, they were conducted under challenging circumstances for a newly registered political party with a large number of contestants.

He disclosed that reconciliation efforts had commenced to unite members who were unsuccessful in the primaries, assuring them that they would be accommodated in the party's campaigns, committees and other structures.

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"As National Leader, I congratulate all NDC candidates, members and lovers of democracy. All those who expressed interest will be carried along because they constitute the grassroots strength and backbone of our party," he said.

The former Bayelsa State governor also stressed the need to safeguard Nigeria's democratic system, warning against attempts to weaken the country's multi-party democracy.

"Our multi-party democracy must not die. We will not allow desperados and mercenaries parading as political leaders to destroy our hard-earned democracy," he declared.

Dickson commended INEC for what he described as its professionalism, particularly in complying with court directives on the registration of the NDC and two other political parties.

He also praised the commission's decision to oppose moves seeking the deregistration of some opposition parties and its recognition of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following a court order.

While acknowledging the imperfections of Nigeria's democratic institutions, Dickson urged political leaders to protect the neutrality of the judiciary, INEC and security agencies.

He expressed confidence that the judiciary would fairly determine the pending appeal, saying, "Having filed and served our appeal and the accompanying applications, the ball is now in the court of the judiciary, and we expect the judiciary to do what is right under the law."

He ended the statement with a reaffirmation of the party's commitment to Nigeria's democracy, declaring, "Long live the NDC. Long live Nigerian democracy."