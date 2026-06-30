South Africa: Reclaiming Ourselves in a Time of Hate As 30 June Undermines Our Collective Humanity

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Protesters have said they want all immigrants out of the country because they are getting all the jobs (file photo).
30 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pregs Govender

Today, more than 60 million South Africans and our government are being defined by a small, highly vocal group. This is not accidental. This is a carefully planned, systematically rolled-out strategy.

It is easy to forget who we are, especially when the hate, greed and fear of oppressive systems permeates our hearts, minds and bodies.

Yet we are fortunate that there are living embodiments of love all around us - in the millions who use their low wages and social grants to keep alive family, friends and neighbours, who would otherwise be dead; in the people working every day against the local impact of a global system built on unemployment and precarious employment, corporate greed and bureaucratic corruption, and which commodifies rights. We are fortunate that there are those who work every day on rights to land, housing, education, health, food, water, transport, safety, work and economic policy that upholds life instead of destroying it in the interest of a handful.

May we be inspired by the love, courage and insubordination to injustice of those who paid the highest price, from Victoria Mxenge, assassinated by apartheid agents in 1985, to Fikile Ntshangase in 2020, assassinated while involved in legal proceedings against a mining corporation. South Africa has youth, women, trade unions, political and community-based movements and religious organisations, elected public representatives and even government bureaucrats, who work hard to uphold humanity....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.