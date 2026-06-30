South Africa: Churches Step in to Keep Soweto March Peaceful

Apostle BJ Shondlana of Living Spring Bible Church says churches joined the march to encourage peace, not conflict.

Shondlana says the government must act fast on illegal immigration so communities feel heard and marches become unnecessary.

Church leaders joined Tuesday's march and march in Soweto with a message of peace.

Apostle BJ Shondlana, from Living Spring Bible Church, marched alongside community members and cultural groups from Mhlizophe, Diepkloof, Merafi and Orlando. He said churches were there to encourage calm, not conflict.

"We came to encourage peace. We are saying whatever needs to be done must be done peacefully. We are not here to abuse or fight anyone," he said.

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Shondlana said government needs to respond quickly to the concerns being raised. If people are satisfied with that response, he said, they should accept it. If not, they should keep raising their grievances.

"If government acts quickly on issues like illegal immigration, people will feel heard and there will be less need for marches," he said.

He said many people in his congregation raise concerns about crime and unemployment, especially among young people.

Shondlana was clear that the church's position is not hostility towards foreign nationals.

"We are not fighting anyone. These are our brothers and sisters and we love them. We are only saying everyone must respect the laws of the country," he said.

He grounded the church's stance in his faith, saying the Bible teaches people to respect the law and those in authority.

"It is the law of the government that says everyone that is in the country must be documented and be here legally," he said.

Shondlana said churches have a role to play in easing tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals, and urged communities to listen carefully to government's response once it comes.

"Our hope is that government will listen to the cries of the people and respond in a way that satisfies their concerns," he said.