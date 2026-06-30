Africa: Whatsapp to Introduce Usernames, Allowing Users to Reserve Handles Ahead of Launch

The username feature is the latest in a series of privacy-focused additions WhatsApp has introduced to enhance user privacy.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced plans to introduce usernames, a new feature aimed at allowing its users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers.

The messaging platform disclosed the feature on its website on Monday, noting that the update is designed to offer users more privacy when connecting with others.

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WhatsApp said users can begin reserving their preferred usernames this week, ahead of the feature's official rollout later in 2026.

"Your phone number is personal, and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over. That's why we're introducing usernames for WhatsApp," the company said.

The technology company added that users can already reserve a username by updating the app and navigating to the relevant settings.

According to WhatsApp, users can access the username option by clicking on "Username" under "Account" in the app's settings.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature.

"It takes just a few seconds. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Username," WhatsApp stated.

Online identity

According to WhatsApp, opening username reservations before the feature launches later in 2026 is intended to give users enough time to secure their preferred usernames.

"With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them," it said.

The tech firm added that creators, small businesses, and organisations will also be able to maintain a consistent online identity by claiming their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp.

"For them, we reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp," the company said.

Privacy

The username feature is the latest in a series of privacy-focused additions WhatsApp has introduced to enhance user privacy.

In May, the Meta platform added the 'Incognito Chat' feature to WhatsApp to address privacy concerns during users' sensitive conversations with Meta AI on the app.

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WhatsApp said it will also launch 'Side Chat' in the coming months, which will offer users private help with any chat as private ways of interacting become part of users' daily routines.

The username feature is expected to give users a unique username that can be shared instead of their phone numbers.

It will offer an additional layer of privacy while making it easier to connect with other WhatsApp users, similar to Meta's other platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.