Gambia: Court Vows Full Force of Law Over Surging Knife Violence

The High Court has raised serious concern over what it describes as a growing surge in knife-related violence among young people, warning that offenders will face the full force of the law as the country grapples with an escalating culture of deadly street confrontations.

High Court Judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, issued the strong warning on Monday while delivering his sentencing remarks after convicting Ismaila Janneh of murder, a case he said reflects a disturbing pattern of avoidable killings driven by anger, revenge and the reckless use of knives.

"One life has been lost. A family has been permanently wounded. The convict's own future has also been destroyed by a moment of uncontrolled temper and violence," Justice Jaiteh stated.

He said the increasing tendency for young people to resort to knives over minor disputes is alarming and unacceptable, stressing that no disagreement whether over phones, money, insults or pride should ever end in bloodshed.

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"The youth of The Gambia must learn that disputes, insults, accusations and anger must never be met with knives, violence or revenge. No disagreement over a phone, money, pride or insult is worth another human life," he warned.

Justice Jaiteh emphasized that the judiciary would not hesitate to apply the full force of the law against anyone involved in knife crime or street violence, adding that deterrence was necessary to protect society and preserve public safety.

He further urged young people to embrace discipline, patience and respect for human life, noting that the nation's future depends on their conduct and choices.

Beyond the courts, he called for a united response from parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders and community elders to help address the root causes of youth violence.

"The home, the school, the mosque, the church and the community must all play their part in guiding the youth away from violence," he said.

The remarks came as Justice Jaiteh sentenced Janneh to death for the murder of Alieu Jallow, who was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at Brufut Ghana Town in December 2023.