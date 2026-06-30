Gambia: Former Nawec Director Speaks Out On Electricity Crisis

Former director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), Alpha Robinson, has broken his silence on the worsening electricity crisis, pointing to a combination of financial strain, technical breakdowns, and systemic mismanagement as the root causes of the country's power woes.

Speaking at a recent Good Morning Program on Eye Africa, the ex-MD revealed that NAWEC is grappling with crippling debt and mounting operational losses, despite tariff increases that have left Gambians paying some of the highest electricity rates in the region. "The company is under severe financial pressure. Even with higher tariffs, NAWEC continues to lose money due to foreign currency obligations and exchange rate fluctuations," he said.

On the technical front, he highlighted the deterioration of key power stations, including the once-reliable Kotu facility, which has seen output plummet after years of neglected maintenance. "Our infrastructure is outdated, and without consistent investment in upgrades, breakdowns are inevitable," he warned.

The former director also pointed to over-reliance on imported fuel and spare parts, which exposes the utility to global price shocks and supply chain disruptions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that without a clear strategy for renewable energy integration and local capacity building, the cycle of blackouts and financial losses will persist.

Citizens across the country continue to endure daily outages, with businesses reporting losses and households struggling to cope. Calls are growing louder for government intervention and a comprehensive reform plan to rescue NAWEC from collapse.

"The crisis is not just about electricity. It is about the economy, livelihoods, and the future of our nation," the former director concluded.