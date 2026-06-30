Gambia: Touray Unveils Sweeping Reform Agenda At Rally

At a landmark rally on Saturday, former vice president Dr. Isatou Touray delivered a powerful keynote address outlining an ambitious reform agenda aimed at restoring public trust and accelerating national development.

Touray's priorities include comprehensive constitutional reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, alongside measures to enhance accountability and transparency in governance. She pledged to deliver high-quality, modern education accessible to all Gambians, positioning education as a cornerstone of long-term progress.

Addressing economic challenges, Touray vowed to tackle the rising cost of living, stimulate broad-based growth, and expand digitalization across sectors. A national energy program, she announced, will be launched to boost productive capacity and support industrialization.

Her agenda also places strong emphasis on transforming agriculture and rural economies through increased investment, while promising an overhaul of healthcare services to ensure equitable access. Touray further committed to implementing security sector reforms and encouraging greater participation of the diaspora in governance and development initiatives.

The sweeping program reflects Touray's vision of a modern, inclusive Gambia, where democratic renewal and economic transformation go hand in hand. As she told the crowd, the reforms are designed not only to address immediate challenges but also to lay the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous future.