Gambia: IDHC Strengthens Community Health Campaign With Surplus Support From Africmed

The Initiative for Diabetes and Hypertension Control (IDHC) has received an additional supply of branded vests from Africmed International Hospitals Limited, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two institutions in the fight against diabetes and hypertension.

The contribution is expected to boost the visibility and professionalism of IDHC volunteers during community outreach programmes, public awareness campaigns, free screening exercises, and other health promotion activities aimed at preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases across communities.

The newly acquired vests will enable volunteers to be easily identified while carrying out educational and screening activities, helping to strengthen public confidence and engagement during health interventions.

The donation underscores Africmed International Hospitals Limited's continued commitment to supporting initiatives that promote early detection of diabetes and hypertension, increase public awareness, encourage healthier lifestyles, and improve access to quality healthcare services.

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Through this collaboration, IDHC remains steadfast in its mission to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases by encouraging regular health screening, promoting preventive healthcare, and empowering communities with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their health.

IDHC expressed profound appreciation to Africmed International Hospitals Limited for the generous support, describing the donation as a valuable contribution that will enhance the organisation's outreach efforts and strengthen its impact within communities.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with partners and stakeholders to advance public health initiatives and improve the well-being of people living with or at risk of diabetes and hypertension.